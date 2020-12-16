  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 16 13:42

    DNV GL awards AIP to Daehan Shipbuilding for small-size LPG carriers

    DNV GL says it has awarded an Approval in Principle (AIP) to Daehan Shipbuilding (DHSC) for a new design of small-size LPG carriers in the range of 5,000-7,000 DWT. The AIP handover ceremony took place recently at the DHSC headquarters in Mokpo. Dae-Seong Jeong, DHSC President & CEO, and Vidar Dolonen, Regional Manager Korea & Japan at DNV GL - Maritime, attended the presentation.  

    Prior to the AIP, DHSC and DNV GL had teamed up in a joint development project (JDP) on small-size LPG carriers using LPG as dual fuel. While DHSC worked to develop new vessel designs, DNV GL reviewed both the basic and detailed designs in accordance with relevant rules and regulations, and provided technical advice and recommendations by their gas carrier experts to help enhance the design development.

    “With the designs verified by DNV GL, we are now able to offer our expanded shipbuilding capabilities to the market. The vessels will be future-proof from an environmental perspective and meet the growing demand from shipowners for efficient small-scale LPG carriers,” said Mr Jeong of DHSC.

    “We are pleased to award the AIP to DHSC, which assures that the design of these new LPG carriers complies with class rules and the relevant regulations. Our close cooperation was key to the development of this new ship type for DHSC,” said DNV GL’s Vidar Dolonen. “Having successfully worked together on prior projects, like Daehan’s first Suezmax tanker and their shuttle tanker series, we wish the yard best of luck with the new LPC carrier design and look forward to continuing the good collaboration in the future,” added Dolonen.

    DNV GL provides technical support to relevant stakeholders during all stages of a gas tanker’s life cycle, including innovative class notations such as “Gas fueled LPG”. To better serve customers’ needs, gas experts of the classification society are located around the globe to work with yards and shipowners as closely and efficiently as possible.

    Image caption: The AIP handover ceremony took place at the DHSC headquarters in Mokpo, South Korea: Front row: Yang Soo Kang (DHSC), Jeong Eun Lee (DNV GL), Dae-Seong Jeong (DHSC), Vidar Dolonen (DNV GL), Kyung Seok Lee (DHSC), Sung Ho Shin (DNV GL), Young Wook Min (DHSC). Back row: Seung Gan Kim (DHSC), Kyong Ho Kim (DNV GL), Yong Shik Choi (DHSC), Keum Il Yoo (DHSC).

Другие новости по темам: AiP, DNV GL  


