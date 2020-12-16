  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 16 15:12

    RINA’s Greek fleet operation centre casts off

    RINA on December 15 opened its Fleet Operating Centre (FOC) in newly expanded offices in Piraeus. The new centre will allow the ship classification society to manage RINA classed vessels even more accurately and efficiently all over the world. The move, together with the relocation of the Deputy EVP for the Marine Business, Massimo Volta, to Athens, is part of the company’s long-term strategy to further strengthen its presence in Greece.

    The new centre will make it possible to integrate, in real time and on a single platform, ship records and certificates, ship plans, manuals and calculations, with data from the shipboard automation and meteo-marine information, Port State control statistics, piracy areas, ECA and SECA areas, navigational alerts, availability of service suppliers and many more from external sources. The ship’s KPI will also be able to include inputs from the Owner’s ERP system, such as crewing data.

    The ship’s performance monitoring will be completed with optimisation analytics, based on both historical data and AI-powered predictions.

    The FOC will integrate RINA’s own narrow-band live streaming solution enabling remote inspections and immediate, no-delay, attendance on board, with the possibility of cooperative surveys between RINA’s surveyors and specialists, ship’s superintendent, manufacturers and technicians. The platform will display real time position and navigational data of entire fleets, allowing the classification society to support shipowners on non-RINA vessels. Ultimately, the detail on the class and the certification status of the RINA fleet will enable the expert surveying team in the control room in Athens to monitor and promptly cater for anticipated or unexpected requirements of the ship, optimising operations and reducing downtime for shipowners.

    As part of RINACube, RINA’s cloud-based platform, the FOC represents the way the class society intends to offer shipowners and ship operators both core (class and statutory certification) and additional innovative services, such as performance management tools, predictive maintenance and digital twins to enable ship optimization and reduce operational costs - with 360°and 24/7 support.

    The FOC control room will be located in the newly expanded RINA office in Piraeus.

    Paolo Moretti, CEO of RINA Services said: “We are now fully into the future of shipping. Data monitoring and analysis platforms provide powerful analytical capabilities to extract value and business insights from data. The way class societies work is changing, their ability to provide the shipping industry with additional services targeted at efficiency, safety and sustainability will be of paramount importance for the whole sector. That’s what we’re aiming at by making the Fleet Operating Centre in Piraeus available to Greek shipowners, supporting strategic decisions and driving operational excellence”.

Другие новости по темам: RINA  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 16

18:47 ecoSPEARS to deploy clean water technology at Port of San Diego America’s Cup Harbor
18:07 Yang Ming holds naming ceremony for 2,800 TEU new vessel
18:07 PortNews, Marine Engineering Bureau to host the Philosophy of Ship Design online conference Dec 23-25, 2020
17:45 EnBW partners with Bureau Veritas for offshore wind farm project certification
17:27 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg launches fully automated e-service for pass application approvals
17:23 Hapag-Lloyd announces brand new service setup for Europe - Middle East & Indian Subcontinent Services
17:12 ROSATOM official says the Chukotka icebreaker construction at Baltiysky Shipyard will take 5.5 years
17:01 The entire Stockholm Norvik Port is now open
16:59 Port of Oakland import cargo volume up in November 2020
16:33 Port of Vyborg cargo volume in Jan-Nov plummeted by 46%
16:20 Port of Vysotsk eleven-month cargo volume fell 7%
16:05 Weathernews Inc. Global Ice Center announced its review of Arctic Ocean ice conditions during 2020
15:53 Vostochnaya Verf slated first crab boat Okhotsk launching ceremony for Dec 18
15:24 ICTSI Pakistan welcomes CWX service
15:21 Keppel strengthens track record with delivery of fifth dredger
15:12 RINA’s Greek fleet operation centre casts off
14:29 MOL and euglena Co. conduct sea trial of MOL Group tugboat using euglena biodiesel fuel for the first time in Port of Nagoya
14:17 World’s first truly global, real-time maritime emergency service launched by Iridium
13:42 DNV GL awards AIP to Daehan Shipbuilding for small-size LPG carriers
13:24 Wärtsilä Hybrid Upgrades will give two Østensjø Rederi vessels attractive environmental profile
13:13 Aker Solutions awarded new Johan Sverdrup contract
12:52 Baltiysky Zavod Shipyard hosts keel-laying ceremony for Project 22220 icebreaker Chukotka
12:41 Hiab launches new electric MOFFETT forklift
12:28 Port of San Diego approves pilot with FREDsense Technologies to Develop Rapid Stormwater Monitoring Device
12:14 Port of Ust-Luga volume in Jan-Nov fell 2% (update)
12:00 Port of Los Angeles cargo volume increases 22% in November 2020
11:58 Port of Vyborg announces icebreaker support period for winter shipping season 2020-2021
11:32 Full marine package for Fujairah f3 independent power plant awarded to Jan De Nul
11:28 Icebreaking assistance season starts in Passenger Port of St. Petersburg basin
11:01 Crude futures prices decline on USA oil stocks growth
10:48 DNV GL and SSE Renewables celebrate 10-year partnership advancing wind power forecasting capabilities
10:41 Evergreen takes delivery of two more 12,000 TEU ships
10:27 LR teams up with ISWAN to support its helpline - 'SeafarerHelp'
10:26 Port of St. Petersburg eleven-month cargo volumes edge down 1% (update)
09:57 Boskalis is a Sponsor of 4th Hydraulic Structures and Dredging International Congress
09:44 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 16
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 15

2020 December 15

18:21 PrimeServ to retrofit greenest-ever SCR system for German cruise ship
18:07 Underwater drones manufactured in the port of Riga successfully compete in the world markets
18:03 RS optimizes cold resistant steel requirements
17:49 ICTSI raises PHP4.7B (USD97M) from sale of 40M treasury shares
17:30 Severnaya Verf starts cutting steel for eighth trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group
17:11 Exercise shows 8-9% fuel savings in JIT arrival trial
17:09 e5 Lab and ClassNK sign JRA on cyber security
16:58 Port of Ventspils throughput fell by 39% in 11M’2020
16:41 Wärtsilä Liquid Concentration Package is beneficial for land-based industry
16:22 CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge for cargo moved from East Russia to South East Asia
16:19 Concordia Maritime appoints new CFO
16:00 Zvezda shipyard launches lead multifunctional ice-class supply vessel of Project IBSV10022
15:51 Maritime social partners request the EC to follow up on prompt and predictable disembarkation of rescued people in distress at sea
15:48 Coast Guard repatriates 15 migrants to the Dominican Republic
15:13 As a result of Brexit, VERIFAVIA is moving its EU MRV operations from UK to France
15:11 Stena Line launch new freight connection between Luxembourg and Sweden
14:42 Solstad signs frame agreement with ExxonMobil in Brazil
14:27 Equinor acquires interests in conventional onshore assets in Russia
14:06 Russian Fishery Company takes delivery of its first supertrawler
13:47 LR awards AiP to Jiangnan for its VLGC digital ship design
13:28 GTT receives an order from SHI for the tank design of new LNG carrier
12:43 Record draught in Rotterdam container shipping
12:38 Port of Gdansk strikes new ‘Black Sea to the Baltic’ trade route deal with USPA