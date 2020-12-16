2020 December 16 15:12

RINA’s Greek fleet operation centre casts off

RINA on December 15 opened its Fleet Operating Centre (FOC) in newly expanded offices in Piraeus. The new centre will allow the ship classification society to manage RINA classed vessels even more accurately and efficiently all over the world. The move, together with the relocation of the Deputy EVP for the Marine Business, Massimo Volta, to Athens, is part of the company’s long-term strategy to further strengthen its presence in Greece.



The new centre will make it possible to integrate, in real time and on a single platform, ship records and certificates, ship plans, manuals and calculations, with data from the shipboard automation and meteo-marine information, Port State control statistics, piracy areas, ECA and SECA areas, navigational alerts, availability of service suppliers and many more from external sources. The ship’s KPI will also be able to include inputs from the Owner’s ERP system, such as crewing data.



The ship’s performance monitoring will be completed with optimisation analytics, based on both historical data and AI-powered predictions.



The FOC will integrate RINA’s own narrow-band live streaming solution enabling remote inspections and immediate, no-delay, attendance on board, with the possibility of cooperative surveys between RINA’s surveyors and specialists, ship’s superintendent, manufacturers and technicians. The platform will display real time position and navigational data of entire fleets, allowing the classification society to support shipowners on non-RINA vessels. Ultimately, the detail on the class and the certification status of the RINA fleet will enable the expert surveying team in the control room in Athens to monitor and promptly cater for anticipated or unexpected requirements of the ship, optimising operations and reducing downtime for shipowners.



As part of RINACube, RINA’s cloud-based platform, the FOC represents the way the class society intends to offer shipowners and ship operators both core (class and statutory certification) and additional innovative services, such as performance management tools, predictive maintenance and digital twins to enable ship optimization and reduce operational costs - with 360°and 24/7 support.



The FOC control room will be located in the newly expanded RINA office in Piraeus.



Paolo Moretti, CEO of RINA Services said: “We are now fully into the future of shipping. Data monitoring and analysis platforms provide powerful analytical capabilities to extract value and business insights from data. The way class societies work is changing, their ability to provide the shipping industry with additional services targeted at efficiency, safety and sustainability will be of paramount importance for the whole sector. That’s what we’re aiming at by making the Fleet Operating Centre in Piraeus available to Greek shipowners, supporting strategic decisions and driving operational excellence”.