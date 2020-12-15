2020 December 15 18:03

RS optimizes cold resistant steel requirements

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) says it amended the Rules for the Classification and Construction of Sea-Going Ships (the Rules) as regards the requirements for steel used for hull structures of maritime units, including ships and MODU/FOP of the Arctic classes.

The amendments and additions are introduced by Circular letters No. 314-01-1459c and No. 314-01-1460c accessible at rs-class.org in the Online Information – RS Circulars section. The documents enter into force on December 15, 2020.

One of the key changes is the alignment of the RS requirements with the IACS UR W11 in terms of ship rolled steel with index “W” intended for high heat input welding.

The amendments also consider shipbuilding rolled steel plates of higher and high strength with index “Arc” with RS being the only classification society to have implemented the relevant requirements. Previously contained in a range of the RS documents, they are now harmonized and consolidated in Chapter 3.5, Part XIII Materials of the Rules. In Chapter 2.2. of the same Part, RS specifies and unites all the requirements to crack and cold resistance properties test methods for steel semi-finished products applied in shipbuilding.