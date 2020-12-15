2020 December 15 16:00

Zvezda shipyard launches lead multifunctional ice-class supply vessel of Project IBSV10022

It is the lead ship of Project IBSV10022 in a series of four units intended for Rosnefteflot JSC

Rosneft says Shipbuilding Complex “Zvezda” (Bolshoy Kamen, Primorsky Territory) has launched the first multifunctional ice-class supply vessel Katerina Velikaya today, 15 December 2020. It is the lead ship of Project IBSV10022 (Icebreaker 7) in a series of four units intended for Rosnefteflot JSC and laid down on 8 September 2017 in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.



The Ice Class PSV was designed for operations across the globe in different environment, for supply of offshore drilling platforms, to provide icebreaking assistance, towing vessels and offshore facilities.



General characteristics: LOA: 106 m, Beam: 22 m, Max ice draft - 8 m, DP : 11 m, Crew: 49.

One of the recent operations was installation of electric steerable thrusters, the key element of a ship's electro-motional system that influences its performance and manoeuvrability.

Each of the two steerable thrusters has a capacity of 7.5 MW. Their weight is 130 tonnes each, height – 6 meters, length – 10 meters. They let the ship break through 1.5-meter thick ice.



Electric steerable thrusters are manufactured in Bolshoy Kamen by Sapphire plant, a joint venture of General Electric and Rosneft Oil Company.

IBSV10022 is a pilot project for Zvezda Marine Technologies LLC, a joint venture of Rosneft and Damen.

Damen designed the multifunctional supply vessels and ensured technological support of the construction process.



The ship will be towed to the outfitting quay where it will undergo the mooring trials and preparations for sea trials.

The shipyard is currently building three other ships of the series.

The Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex is constructed by the Rosneft-led Consortium upon the instruction of President of Russia Vladimir Putin. At the moment, the shipyard’s order portfolio amounts to 53 vessels. The Shipyard’s pilot throughput is provided for by Rosneft that placed an order for 28 vessels. Zvezda’s product line will include vessels of up to 350,000 tonnes displacement, components of marine platforms, ice-class vessels, commercial vessels for cargo transportation, specialty vessels, and other types of marine equipment of any complexity, characteristics and purposes, including the equipment that had not previously produced in Russia due to the lack of required launching and hydraulic structures.

