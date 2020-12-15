  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 15 15:11

    Stena Line launch new freight connection between Luxembourg and Sweden

    From 11th January 2021 ferry company Stena Line together with the multimodal service provider CFL multimodal and the ports in Rostock and Trelleborg will offer a new intermodal rail and ferry connection from Bettembourg in Luxembourg via their ferry route from Rostock to Trelleborg in Sweden. The combination of sea and rail is a cost-effective and sustainable transport solution that offers great capacity and flexibility as well as a CO2 reduction of 1.75 tons per unit compared to road transport.

    Stena Line is one of the world´s leading ferry companies and with 36 vessels operating 18 ferry routes, Stena Line plays an important role in the European logistics network. Stena Line have continuously expanded their services and offer to reach beyond transports from quay to quay and today offer solutions that combines and connect road, sea and rail transport in a seamless shipping process. The new intermodal solutions adds to the existing offer of intermodal solutions from the Port of Kiel to both Bettembourg and to Verona in Italy, as well as from Verone to the Port of Rostock. Stena Line also offers several shipping logistics solutions connecting the Baltic countries with Western and Central Europe.

    From 11th January 2021 Stena Line together with the intermodal service provider CFL multimodal and the ports in Rostock and Trelleborg will offer a new intermodal rail and ferry connection from Bettembourg, Luxembourg to the Port of Rostock in Germany and further via the ferry route to Trelleborg in Sweden. Initially the new intermodal solution offers three round trips per week and will have short lead time with a safe and efficient service for non-cranable and intermodal units.

    “We have seen a strong demand among our customers for a regular intermodal service to and from the southern part of Western Europe including France and Spain to and from Scandinavia. We see a great potential in both directions with industry products such as wood, paper and steel from the north and fresh food, fruit and vegetables and consumer products from the south”, says Fredrik Johansson, Shipping Logistics Sales & Business Development Manager at Stena Line Group.

    The combination of ships and rail is a cost-effective and sustainable transport solution that offers great capacity and flexibility.

    “With this new intermodal connection, CFL intermodal expands its network from Luxembourg to the Baltics and offers a sustainable transport solution for craneable and non-craneable trailers as well as containers”, says Marc Kennel, CEO of CFL intermodal.

    About the new intermodal connection

    Connects the intermodal terminal in Bettembourg, Luxembourg with the Port of Rostock in Germany and Port of Trelleborg in Sweden.  
    Possibility to further link with rail connection to Eskilstuna, Sweden from Trelleborg and from Bettembourg to Le Boulou and Lyon in France.
    Every shipment equals a reduction of CO2 with 1.75 tons per freight unit
    Safe and efficient service for non-cranable and intermodal units
    Short lead time
    3 roundtrips per week
    Trailer or container up to 44 ton (P/C 70/100)
    One stop shop booking and invoice

    About Stena Line
    Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with 36 vessels and 18 routes in Northern Europe. Stena Line is an important part of the European logistics network and offer one of Europe’s strongest short sea networks and an extensive range of transport service solutions by combining transport by rail, road and sea. Stena Line also plays an important role for tourism in Europe with its extensive passenger operations. The company is family-owned, was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg. Stena Line is part of the Stena AB Group, which has about 16 000 employees and an annual turnover of around 37 billion SEK.

    About CFL multimodal
    CFL multimodal is a logistics service provider, covering the entire logistics chain. With 12 companies in 6 European countries, CFL multimodal and its sister company CFL cargo offer a broad, high-quality and customized service portfolio: combined and conventional rail freight, wagon maintenance and repairs, customs clearance, as well as forwarding and logistics services. In Luxembourg, the activities of CFL multimodal center on the intermodal terminal Bettembourg-Dudelange in the Eurohub South Logistics Park. Located on the Rail Freight Corridor 2 (North Sea-Mediterranean) and at the crossroads of the North-South and East-West transport routes, the terminal is ideally positioned as an international hub for the consolidation of multimodal transport flows across Europe and beyond. With a total yearly capacity of 600.000 units and equipped with the latest technology in terms of security and surveillance, the intermodal terminal is connected by combined train shuttles to the main ports and industrial regions.

Другие новости по темам: Stena Line  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 15

18:21 PrimeServ to retrofit greenest-ever SCR system for German cruise ship
18:07 Underwater drones manufactured in the port of Riga successfully compete in the world markets
18:03 RS optimizes cold resistant steel requirements
17:49 ICTSI raises PHP4.7B (USD97M) from sale of 40M treasury shares
17:30 Severnaya Verf starts cutting steel for eighth trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group
17:11 Exercise shows 8-9% fuel savings in JIT arrival trial
17:09 e5 Lab and ClassNK sign JRA on cyber security
16:58 Port of Ventspils throughput fell by 39% in 11M’2020
16:41 Wärtsilä Liquid Concentration Package is beneficial for land-based industry
16:22 CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge for cargo moved from East Russia to South East Asia
16:19 Concordia Maritime appoints new CFO
16:00 Zvezda shipyard launches lead multifunctional ice-class supply vessel of Project IBSV10022
15:51 Maritime social partners request the EC to follow up on prompt and predictable disembarkation of rescued people in distress at sea
15:48 Coast Guard repatriates 15 migrants to the Dominican Republic
15:13 As a result of Brexit, VERIFAVIA is moving its EU MRV operations from UK to France
15:11 Stena Line launch new freight connection between Luxembourg and Sweden
14:42 Solstad signs frame agreement with ExxonMobil in Brazil
14:27 Equinor acquires interests in conventional onshore assets in Russia
14:06 Russian Fishery Company takes delivery of its first supertrawler
13:47 LR awards AiP to Jiangnan for its VLGC digital ship design
13:28 GTT receives an order from SHI for the tank design of new LNG carrier
12:43 Record draught in Rotterdam container shipping
12:38 Port of Gdansk strikes new ‘Black Sea to the Baltic’ trade route deal with USPA
12:25 Rosneft discovers unique gas field in Kara Sea
12:00 Throughput of Russian seaports in 11M’2020 declined by 2.3% (detalization)
11:37 Verifavia Shipping provides BSM with IHM maintenance services for 350 vessels
10:51 Volga Shipping Company carried 8.2 million tonnes of cargo in river navigation season of 2020
10:28 DPC completes major road works
10:09 Elme Metall participates in construction of unique swing bridge in Estonia
10:04 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 15
09:52 BLRT Grupp constructed world's first self-propelled detachable icebreaking bow
09:30 Oil prices decrease on demand concerns
09:17 Baltic Dry Index as of December 14

2020 December 14

18:15 Jotun, HHI and HMM join forces to unlock green benefits with proactive hull cleaning
17:54 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 15,136 pmt
17:41 CMA CGM ramps up its capacity between Asia and Europe in response to unprecedented demand
17:30 Russia: Ten crab-catching vessels feature SCHOTTEL ControllablePropellers
17:27 Bronka continues providing support to its clients through 2021
17:18 Atlantic Shores submits offshore wind project bids in New Jersey
16:59 KONTUR SPb secured court’s judgement for IC “Soglasiye” to cover payments in respect of Abrau tanker incident in Bosphorus strait
16:41 Port of Ashburton conducts hydrographic surveys and benthic studies
16:19 MODEC secures operations and maintenance contract for Sangomar field development FPSO to be deployed offshore Senegal
15:54 VOS will charter out its PSV duo to ENI to commence work in Mozambique
15:52 RF Government expands borders of Dickson seaport
15:26 How to ensure a safe port of the future: Jens Meier conducts his 1st IAPH Regional Meeting in Hamburg
15:11 Babcock invests in technically advanced shipbuilding facility
14:18 Amendments to the IBC code and MARPOL Annex II
14:08 Hafnia reports explosion, fire on board its tanker BW Rhine
13:48 PANYNJ to install first indoor all-electric fuel cell technology reducing emissions and air pollution through clean onsite power generation
13:21 Goeyvaerts adds four more Konecranes Gottwald mobile harbor cranes to its fleet of handling equipment
13:00 First Russian cryogenic pump successfully tested at Yamal LNG
12:38 Concordia Maritime appoints new CFO
12:08 Kongsberg Digital cements leading position in the energy transition
11:46 Urgent action is needed to reduce over-fishing and reform support to the fisheries sector, warns latest OECD report
11:39 Broward County Commission approves partnership agreement with Army Corps for Port Everglades channel deepening and widening project
11:18 MOL announces the integration of business, the establishment of a new Company
10:52 Port of Helsinki throughput in 11M’2019 fell by 8.3% YoY
10:26 Port of Klaipeda (Lithuania) handled 43.5 million tonnes of cargo in 11M’2020, up 2.3% Y-o-Y
10:04 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 11M’2020 dropped by 27.4%
09:58 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 14