2020 December 15 15:11

Stena Line launch new freight connection between Luxembourg and Sweden

From 11th January 2021 ferry company Stena Line together with the multimodal service provider CFL multimodal and the ports in Rostock and Trelleborg will offer a new intermodal rail and ferry connection from Bettembourg in Luxembourg via their ferry route from Rostock to Trelleborg in Sweden. The combination of sea and rail is a cost-effective and sustainable transport solution that offers great capacity and flexibility as well as a CO2 reduction of 1.75 tons per unit compared to road transport.



Stena Line is one of the world´s leading ferry companies and with 36 vessels operating 18 ferry routes, Stena Line plays an important role in the European logistics network. Stena Line have continuously expanded their services and offer to reach beyond transports from quay to quay and today offer solutions that combines and connect road, sea and rail transport in a seamless shipping process. The new intermodal solutions adds to the existing offer of intermodal solutions from the Port of Kiel to both Bettembourg and to Verona in Italy, as well as from Verone to the Port of Rostock. Stena Line also offers several shipping logistics solutions connecting the Baltic countries with Western and Central Europe.



From 11th January 2021 Stena Line together with the intermodal service provider CFL multimodal and the ports in Rostock and Trelleborg will offer a new intermodal rail and ferry connection from Bettembourg, Luxembourg to the Port of Rostock in Germany and further via the ferry route to Trelleborg in Sweden. Initially the new intermodal solution offers three round trips per week and will have short lead time with a safe and efficient service for non-cranable and intermodal units.



“We have seen a strong demand among our customers for a regular intermodal service to and from the southern part of Western Europe including France and Spain to and from Scandinavia. We see a great potential in both directions with industry products such as wood, paper and steel from the north and fresh food, fruit and vegetables and consumer products from the south”, says Fredrik Johansson, Shipping Logistics Sales & Business Development Manager at Stena Line Group.



The combination of ships and rail is a cost-effective and sustainable transport solution that offers great capacity and flexibility.



“With this new intermodal connection, CFL intermodal expands its network from Luxembourg to the Baltics and offers a sustainable transport solution for craneable and non-craneable trailers as well as containers”, says Marc Kennel, CEO of CFL intermodal.



About the new intermodal connection



Connects the intermodal terminal in Bettembourg, Luxembourg with the Port of Rostock in Germany and Port of Trelleborg in Sweden.

Possibility to further link with rail connection to Eskilstuna, Sweden from Trelleborg and from Bettembourg to Le Boulou and Lyon in France.

Every shipment equals a reduction of CO2 with 1.75 tons per freight unit

Safe and efficient service for non-cranable and intermodal units

Short lead time

3 roundtrips per week

Trailer or container up to 44 ton (P/C 70/100)

One stop shop booking and invoice



About Stena Line

Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with 36 vessels and 18 routes in Northern Europe. Stena Line is an important part of the European logistics network and offer one of Europe’s strongest short sea networks and an extensive range of transport service solutions by combining transport by rail, road and sea. Stena Line also plays an important role for tourism in Europe with its extensive passenger operations. The company is family-owned, was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg. Stena Line is part of the Stena AB Group, which has about 16 000 employees and an annual turnover of around 37 billion SEK.



About CFL multimodal

CFL multimodal is a logistics service provider, covering the entire logistics chain. With 12 companies in 6 European countries, CFL multimodal and its sister company CFL cargo offer a broad, high-quality and customized service portfolio: combined and conventional rail freight, wagon maintenance and repairs, customs clearance, as well as forwarding and logistics services. In Luxembourg, the activities of CFL multimodal center on the intermodal terminal Bettembourg-Dudelange in the Eurohub South Logistics Park. Located on the Rail Freight Corridor 2 (North Sea-Mediterranean) and at the crossroads of the North-South and East-West transport routes, the terminal is ideally positioned as an international hub for the consolidation of multimodal transport flows across Europe and beyond. With a total yearly capacity of 600.000 units and equipped with the latest technology in terms of security and surveillance, the intermodal terminal is connected by combined train shuttles to the main ports and industrial regions.