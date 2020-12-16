2020 December 16 12:28

Port of San Diego approves pilot with FREDsense Technologies to Develop Rapid Stormwater Monitoring Device

The Port of San Diego has approved a pilot project with FREDsense Technologies Corp. to develop a portable five-in-one field-testing sensor device to provide real-time metals analysis for stormwater monitoring.



FREDsense will utilize their pre-existing titration platform optimized for the environmental remediation industry to produce an automated testing system for stormwater analysis, which will test the levels of various metals in San Diego Bay including aluminum, copper, lead, zinc and nickel, all of which are currently manually monitored under the Port’s stormwater programs.



“Having this technology and being able to easily and quickly access information related to stormwater will not only benefit our Port, but this project has the potential for adoption by ports and terminals nationwide, or even globally,” said Commissioner Rafael Castellanos, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners and Chair of the Port Environmental Committee. “The Port works to improve and protect the bay’s water quality, a treasured resource for wildlife, residents, visitors and local businesses, and this project aligns well with our mission to protect the bay’s resources.”



The project’s approach will help stormwater programs by providing real-time data in the field, enabling adjustments to Best Management Practices (BMPs) quicker than with laboratory data that can take several weeks for results.



Manual stormwater monitoring methods on the market right now can be complex, timely, and expensive. The goal of the pilot project is for FREDsense to be simple to utilize, automated, and provide rapid results within minutes. It is also expected to result in a cost savings for the Port.



”Partners like the Port of San Diego provide the leadership and innovation to change the status quo. We look forward to working closely with the Port to demonstrate the system and generate value with our uniquely disruptive water quality systems,” said David Lloyd, CEO of FREDsense Technologies.



During the two-year pilot project, FREDsense will create the first prototype and test the device to monitor stormwater. Results from the pilot project will allow for case study development in preparation for full commercialization and regulatory approvals.



FREDsense builds field-enabled technologies for rapid detection of chemical compounds within the utility, mining and environmental services industry. The company has developed technology for process control and stormwater samples analysis that use a specialized liquid handling system for regulatory approved chemical methods. The process allows for controlled chemistries and stormwater chemistries to be measured rapidly and accurately. The company has validated the technology through pilot projects for various applications within the mining remediation and water industries.



The Port supports various pilot projects, like FREDsense, through its Blue Economy incubator that complement several environmental initiatives and often support regulatory requirements and programs already underway at the Port. For more information about the Blue Economy Incubator visit portofsandiego.org/waterfront-development/blue-economy.



About FREDsense Technologies Corp

FREDsense is a world leader in portable and rapid water instrumentation systems for the water industry. The Company specializes in analyzing water chemistry in real-time using next generation biological sensor technology. With modular and customizable sensor solutions, FREDsense is moving analytical lab analysis into the field empowering water utilities, environmental consulting firms and heavy industry to start optimizing their water sources in ways it has never been possible before.



About the Port of San Diego

The Port of San Diego serves the people of California as a specially created district, balancing multiple uses on 34 miles along San Diego Bay spanning five cities. Collecting no tax dollars, the Port manages a diverse portfolio to generate revenues that support vital public services and amenities. The Port champions Maritime, Waterfront Development, Public Safety, Experiences and Environment, all focused on enriching the relationship people and businesses have with our dynamic waterfront. From cargo and cruise terminals to hotels and restaurants, from marinas to museums, from 22 public parks to countless events, the Port contributes to the region’s prosperity and remarkable way of life on a daily basis.



About Port of San Diego watefront development

Port of San Diego Waterfront Development contributes to the continuous prosperity of the local economy. From Real Estate to Aquaculture and Blue Tech, the Port invests in major redevelopment and community infrastructure, so businesses in our region have the opportunity to stay competitive in the global marketplace.