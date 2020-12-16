2020 December 16 11:32

Full marine package for Fujairah f3 independent power plant awarded to Jan De Nul

South Korean Samsung Construction & Trading, EPC contractor for the construction of the new 2.4GW Fujairah F3 gas-fired combined-cycle power plant, awarded the marine subcontract for the intake and outfall installation to Jan De Nul Group.



The Fujairah F3 Independent Power Plant (IPP) will be built between the existing Fujairah F1 and Fujairah F2 Water and Power Production Plants, within the Fujairah Water and Electricity Generation Complex in Ras Al Qidfa at 24 kilometers from Fujairah City.



Scheduled for commissioning in 2023, the Fujairah F3 IPP will be UAE’s biggest independent thermal power plant that can generate enough electricity for approximately 380,000 households in the northern region of the country.



Construction of this new complex started in 2020 and is expected to start generating power in 2022.



Jan De Nul scope

Jan De Nul Group will construct the intake and outfall structures, which are to provide the power plant with the required cooling water.



The full scope of works entails trench excavation, GRP pipe installation, backfilling and pipeline protection works, fabrication and installation of the three intake head structures of 800 tonnes each and coastal protection works. Completion of this scope is scheduled for the beginning of 2022.