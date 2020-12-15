2020 December 15 13:28

GTT receives an order from SHI for the tank design of new LNG carrier

GTT says it has received an order from the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for the tank design of a new 174,000 m3 LNGC[1] on behalf of a ship-owner whose name remains confidential at this stage.



GTT will design the tank, which will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system. The delivery of the vessel is scheduled for the third quarter of 2023.



Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: "We are pleased to receive this order from one of the key players in the shipbuilding industry, SHI, as well as further extending our long-standing partnership.”

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is a leading engineering company in containment systems for the shipping and storage in cryogenic conditions of LNG (liquefied natural gas). GTT offers engineering, consultancy, training, maintenance support and technical design services. Approved by leading classification societies, its technologies are underpinned by a substantial return of experience over many decades.