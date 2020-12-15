-
CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge for cargo moved from East Russia to South East Asia
In a continued effort to provide our customers with reliable and efficient services, CMA CGM Group wishes to inform of the following Peak Season Surcharge:
This PSS will apply as follows:
Origin : From Vladivostok & Vostochny, Russia
Destination : To South-East Asia
Cargo: Dry, OOG
Amount: USD 100 per TEU
Date of application: January 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice.