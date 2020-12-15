  The version for the print

    CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge for cargo moved from East Russia to South East Asia

    In a continued effort to provide our customers with reliable and efficient services, CMA CGM Group wishes to inform of the following Peak Season Surcharge:

    This PSS will apply as follows:

    Origin : From Vladivostok & Vostochny, Russia
    Destination : To South-East Asia
    Cargo: Dry, OOG
    Amount: USD 100 per TEU
    Date of application: January 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice.

