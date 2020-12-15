2020 December 15 12:00

Throughput of Russian seaports in 11M’2020 declined by 2.3% (detalization)

In the reported period, Russian seaports handled 14,600 passenger ships

In January-November 2020, seaports of Russia handled 750.7 million tonnes, down 2.3%, year-on-year, says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports.

Handling of dry cargo totaled 369.1 million tonnes (+7.3%) including 171.9 million tonnes of coal (+6.2%), 52.5 million tonnes of containerized cargo (+1.8%), 45.8 million tonnes of grain (+31.4%), 17.5 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (+0.4%), 12.2 million tonnes of ore (+47.2%) and 24.3 million tonnes of ferrous metal (+0.8%).



Hanlding of liquid bulk cargo totaled 381.6 million tonnes (-10.1%) including 216.4 million tonnes of crude oil (-14.6%), 130.3 million tonnes of oil products (-4.5%) and 29.6 million tonnes of liquefied gas (-1.0%) while handling of liquid food totaled 4.2 million tonnes (+11.5%).



Exports via Russian ports totaled 590.6 million tonnes (-1.3%), imports - 33.2 million tonnes (-2.6%), transit - 56.1 million tonnes (-8.0%), short-sea traffic - 70.8 million tonnes (-5.8%).



Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 87.8 million tonnes (-8.6%) including 27.6 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-4.9%) and 60.1 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-10.3 %). The ports of Murmansk handled 51.1 million tonnes (-10.0%), Sabetta - 25.4 million tonnes (+0.7%), Varandei - 4.6 million tonnes (-30.6%), Arkhangelsk - 3.1 million tonnes (+24.0%).



Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 220.2 million tonnes (-6.6%) including 101.8 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+0.5%) and 118.4 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-12.0%). The ports of Ust-Luga handled 93.4 million tonnes (-2.0%), Big Port St. Petersburg - 54.5 million tonnes (-0.8%), Primorsk- 45.4 million tonnes (-19.4%), Vysotsk – 16.7 million tonnes (-6.6%), Kaliningrad - 9.6 million tonnes (-5.8%).



Operators of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 230.8 million tonnes (-1.7%) including 102.0 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+17.3%) and 128.8 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-12.8%). The ports of Novorossiysk handled 129.5 million tonnes (-9.3%), Tuapse - 24.3 million tonnes (+8.1%), Taman - 19.6 million tonnes (+48.4%), Kavkaz - 20.6 million tonnes (+4.7%), Rostov-on-Don - 16.7 million tonnes (+15.4%), Yeisk – 3.9 million tonnes (+2.2%).



Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 7.5 million tonnes (+12.2%) including 3.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+27.3%) and 4.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+3.2%). The port of Makhachkala handled 4.6 million tonnes (+10.1 %), Astrakhan - 2.3 million tonnes (+15.2%).



Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 204.5 million tonnes (+4.6%) including 134.5 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+8.2%) and 70.0 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-1.6%). Vostochny port handled 71.1 million tonnes (+5.8%), Vanino - 30.7 million tonnes (+7.7%), Nakhodka - 24.4 million tonnes (+4.5%), Vladivostok - 22.3 million tonnes (+3.1%), Prigorodnoye - 14.9 million tonnes (+2.8%), De-Kastri - 12.0 million tonnes (-3.3%).



In the 11-month period of 2020, seaports of Russia handled 14,600 passenger ships (-30.5%), sea terminals serviced 556,500 people (3.7 times less, year-on-year). The number of departing passengers totaled 278,200 (down 2.3 times), arriving – 277,200 (down 2.7 times). 1,1400 transit passengers were serviced in the reporting period versus 717,700 people in the same period of the previous year.



Most of passengers were serviced at dedicated passenger terminals of Yalta – 415,900 people (down 35.1%), Sochi – 85,200 (-41.5%) and Kholmsk – 18,600 (-30.9%).