2020 December 15 10:51

Volga Shipping Company carried 8.2 million tonnes of cargo in river navigation season of 2020

In the navigation season of 2020, Volga Shipping Company JSC carried 8.2 million tonnes of cargo by inland water ways of Russia. According to the company’s statement exports made the bulk of cargo turnover.



In the reported period, transportation of grain cargo totaled 3.2 million tonnes (39% of the total turnover), crushed stone – over 1.5 million tonnes (19%), sulphur – 1.4 million tonnes (17%), liquid bulk cargo – 0.9 million tonnes (11%), metal – 0.8 million tonnes (10%), round timber and other dry bulk cargo (salt, granulated slag, etc.) – about 1 million tonnes. Besides, the shipping company performed 19 voyages carrying project cargo.



Exports accounted for 73% of the total cargo turnover (more than 6 million tonnes). The company’s key export cargo is grain, metal, granulated sulphur and oil products.



“This year, we have seen a growth of wheat harvest in the Central Russia, – said Yury Gilts, Managing Director of Volga Shipping Company. – Of course, those high agricultural results had a positive impact on the company’s orders, for both IWW and international shipping. We are currently summarizing the results of the year and expect our total turnover to exceed 15 million tonnes”.



In the river navigation season of 2020, the fleet of Volga Shipping Company was operating across the entire European part of Russia: in the North-West, Central, Volga, Azov-Don and Kama basins with the entry to the coastal waters of the Baltic, Black and Caspian seas.



More than 220 dry bulk carriers and tankers were involved in operations on inland water ways.



Established in 1843 and incorporated in 1999, Volga Shipping Company is Russia’s oldest shipping enterprise.

The range of services offered by Volga Shipping Company includes: transportation of dry bulk, general, liquid bulk and project cargo along inland water ways of Russia by river-sea and international routes.

The fleet under operational management of the company numbers about 250 units with a total deadweight exceeding 1.4 million tonnes. In 2019, the company transported 14.3 million tonnes of cargo

Related link:

Volga Shipping Company transported 3.2 million tonnes of grain in navigation season of 2020>>>>