  • 2020 December 15 10:04

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 15

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) changed irregular on December 14:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT 335.19 (+0.04)
    VLSFO: USD/MT 414.00 (+1.00)
    MGO: USD/MT 475.64 (-0.19)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Correlation of Market Bunker Prices Index (MBP) vs MABUX Digital Bunker Prices Index  (DBP) in the four world largest hubs showed that on December 14, the values of both 380 HSFO MBP and DBP fuel Indices in all selected ports, with the exception of Houston , have narrowed. Fuel oil was undervalued in Rotterdam (minus 6 USD) and Fujairah (minus 1 USD), in Singapore it was overvalued by 5 USD and in Houston – by 27 USD. At the same time, VLSFO fuel remains moderately overpriced in all four hubs. The MGO LS, in turn, was undervalued in all ports ranging from minus 15 USD to minus 40 USD except Houston (was overvalued by 12 USD).

     

     

     

     

    World oil indexes changed irregular on Dec.14 amid hopes that a rollout of coronavirus vaccines will lift global fuel demand.

    Brent for February settlement rose by $0.32 to $50.29 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for January delivery increased by $0.42 to $46.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $3.30 to WTI. Gasoil for January delivery lost $1.50 – $410.50.

    Today morning oil indexes do not have any firm trend so far: Brent and WTI are sliding down while Gasoil ARA is rising slightly.

    The United States has started its vaccination campaign against COVID-19, lifting hopes that pandemic restrictions could end soon and lift demand in the world’s largest oil consumer. Meantime, major European countries continued in lockdown mode to curb the spread of COVID-19. Germany, the fourth largest economy in the world, plans to impose a stricter lockdown from Dec. 17 to battle the virus.

    S&P Global Platts said, global oil demand will rise in 2021, but not enough to surpass 2019 levels as the coronavirus pandemic continues to weigh on transportation fuel demand, especially jet fuel. Platts expects global supply to increase by more than 3 million bpd in 2021, after declining about 7 million bpd in 2020, with the gains mostly coming from the Middle East and Russia. Saudi Arabian output is expected to rise by 800,000 bpd to reach 10.8 million bpd by year end. Russian output is forecast to grow 400,000 bpd, while output from Iraq, UAE and Kuwait is expected to grow a combined 1.2 million bpd. Libyan production is expected to rise by 700,000 bpd.

    Iran is going to sell as much as 2.3 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in the next Iranian year that begins in March 2021. Iran last exported that much oil in the early spring of 2018, before U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out the so-called Iranian nuclear deal, and introduced sanctions on Iran’s oil, shipping, and banking industries. Since the U.S. sanctions were imposed, Iran has been using various tactics to ship crude abroad without being detected, including by tankers switching off transponders or documents stating the oil does not originate from Iran.

    We expect IFO bunker prices may add 1-3 USD today while MGO prices may change irregular in a range of plus-minus 1-5 USD.

2020 December 15

18:21 PrimeServ to retrofit greenest-ever SCR system for German cruise ship
18:07 Underwater drones manufactured in the port of Riga successfully compete in the world markets
18:03 RS optimizes cold resistant steel requirements
17:49 ICTSI raises PHP4.7B (USD97M) from sale of 40M treasury shares
17:30 Severnaya Verf starts cutting steel for eighth trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group
17:11 Exercise shows 8-9% fuel savings in JIT arrival trial
17:09 e5 Lab and ClassNK sign JRA on cyber security
16:58 Port of Ventspils throughput fell by 39% in 11M’2020
16:41 Wärtsilä Liquid Concentration Package is beneficial for land-based industry
16:22 CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge for cargo moved from East Russia to South East Asia
16:19 Concordia Maritime appoints new CFO
16:00 Zvezda shipyard launches lead multifunctional ice-class supply vessel of Project IBSV10022
15:51 Maritime social partners request the EC to follow up on prompt and predictable disembarkation of rescued people in distress at sea
15:48 Coast Guard repatriates 15 migrants to the Dominican Republic
15:13 As a result of Brexit, VERIFAVIA is moving its EU MRV operations from UK to France
15:11 Stena Line launch new freight connection between Luxembourg and Sweden
14:42 Solstad signs frame agreement with ExxonMobil in Brazil
14:27 Equinor acquires interests in conventional onshore assets in Russia
14:06 Russian Fishery Company takes delivery of its first supertrawler
13:47 LR awards AiP to Jiangnan for its VLGC digital ship design
13:28 GTT receives an order from SHI for the tank design of new LNG carrier
12:43 Record draught in Rotterdam container shipping
12:38 Port of Gdansk strikes new ‘Black Sea to the Baltic’ trade route deal with USPA
12:25 Rosneft discovers unique gas field in Kara Sea
12:00 Throughput of Russian seaports in 11M’2020 declined by 2.3% (detalization)
11:37 Verifavia Shipping provides BSM with IHM maintenance services for 350 vessels
10:51 Volga Shipping Company carried 8.2 million tonnes of cargo in river navigation season of 2020
10:28 DPC completes major road works
10:09 Elme Metall participates in construction of unique swing bridge in Estonia
09:52 BLRT Grupp constructed world's first self-propelled detachable icebreaking bow
09:30 Oil prices decrease on demand concerns
09:17 Baltic Dry Index as of December 14

2020 December 14

18:15 Jotun, HHI and HMM join forces to unlock green benefits with proactive hull cleaning
17:54 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 15,136 pmt
17:41 CMA CGM ramps up its capacity between Asia and Europe in response to unprecedented demand
17:30 Russia: Ten crab-catching vessels feature SCHOTTEL ControllablePropellers
17:27 Bronka continues providing support to its clients through 2021
17:18 Atlantic Shores submits offshore wind project bids in New Jersey
16:59 KONTUR SPb secured court’s judgement for IC “Soglasiye” to cover payments in respect of Abrau tanker incident in Bosphorus strait
16:41 Port of Ashburton conducts hydrographic surveys and benthic studies
16:19 MODEC secures operations and maintenance contract for Sangomar field development FPSO to be deployed offshore Senegal
15:54 VOS will charter out its PSV duo to ENI to commence work in Mozambique
15:52 RF Government expands borders of Dickson seaport
15:26 How to ensure a safe port of the future: Jens Meier conducts his 1st IAPH Regional Meeting in Hamburg
15:11 Babcock invests in technically advanced shipbuilding facility
14:18 Amendments to the IBC code and MARPOL Annex II
14:08 Hafnia reports explosion, fire on board its tanker BW Rhine
13:48 PANYNJ to install first indoor all-electric fuel cell technology reducing emissions and air pollution through clean onsite power generation
13:21 Goeyvaerts adds four more Konecranes Gottwald mobile harbor cranes to its fleet of handling equipment
13:00 First Russian cryogenic pump successfully tested at Yamal LNG
12:38 Concordia Maritime appoints new CFO
12:08 Kongsberg Digital cements leading position in the energy transition
11:46 Urgent action is needed to reduce over-fishing and reform support to the fisheries sector, warns latest OECD report
11:39 Broward County Commission approves partnership agreement with Army Corps for Port Everglades channel deepening and widening project
11:18 MOL announces the integration of business, the establishment of a new Company
10:52 Port of Helsinki throughput in 11M’2019 fell by 8.3% YoY
10:26 Port of Klaipeda (Lithuania) handled 43.5 million tonnes of cargo in 11M’2020, up 2.3% Y-o-Y
10:04 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 11M’2020 dropped by 27.4%
09:58 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 14