  • 2020 December 15 10:09

    Elme Metall participates in construction of unique swing bridge in Estonia

    BLRT Group says a unique pedestrian swing bridge will appear over the canal of the Admiralty Basin in the Old City Harbour. The bridge will connect ​​Terminals A and D and will make the movement between the two terminals and nearby areas more comfortable for pedestrians. At the same time, this movable bridge structure will open to ensure the operation of the Old City Marina. The length of the bridge will total 44 metres.

    11 tons of support ring workpieces have been cut from 110 mm sheet at the Elme Metall service centre in Maardu, afterwards the structure has been assembled into an integrated whole in the Marketex Offshore Constructions workshop. BLRT Masinaehitus machined the workpieces and Baltic Premator experts covered the structure with a protective primer. The ring’s metal structure has a diameter of 5.6 metres with a total weight of approximately 9.5 tons.

    Thanks to the new structure, in the harbour area will appear an attractive architectural object in the form of a bridge to add value to the surrounding urban space and give people a reason to come and walk in the Old City Harbour area. The bridge is part of the Old City Harbour redevelopment plan “Masterplan 2030+”, which aims to make the entrances to Estonia and Tallinn more user-friendly and the entire port area more attractive. The construction of the bridge expected to be completed by August 2021.

2020 December 15

