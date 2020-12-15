2020 December 15 15:13

As a result of Brexit, VERIFAVIA is moving its EU MRV operations from UK to France

As the United Kingdom is officially to leave the European Union (BREXIT), and as per a notification issued by the European Union on 7th July 2020, the accreditation held by VERIFAVIA (UK) LTD for the delivery of greenhouse gas emissions verification services under the Regulation (EU) 2015/757 (EU MRV) will no longer be recognized by the European Union from 1st January 2021.



Consequently, from 1st January 2021 (verification of the 2020 data), the EU MRV verification will be conducted by VERIFAVIA SARL under its ISO 14065 accreditation delivered by COFRAC under accreditation number 4-0596 (scope available on http://www.cofrac.fr).



VERIFAVIA is currently in the process of amending all its active EU MRV verification agreements in order to remove VERIFAVIA (UK) LTD as a Party, and indicate that VERIFAVIA SARL shall remain the only Party to the Verification Agreement in addition to the Client.