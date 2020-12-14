  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 14 16:19

    MODEC secures operations and maintenance contract for Sangomar field development FPSO to be deployed offshore Senegal

    MODEC, Inc. (“MODEC”) has announced that MODEC SENEGAL S.A.S.U (“MOSEN”) as MODEC Group company has signed a contract with Woodside Energy1 (“Woodside”) for the operations and maintenance of a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel for the Sangomar (formerly SNE) Field Development Phase 1 (Sangomar Field Development) project in the Sangomar Offshore and Sangomar Offshore Deep oil blocks, located offshore Senegal.

    Following the FPSO purchase contract which was signed between Woodside and MODEC on January 10, 2020, with respect to the supply of the FPSO, MOSEN will be responsible for the operations and maintenance of the FPSO. The operations and maintenance contract will cover all in-country installation and commissioning activities following which an initial 10 year operations and maintenance term will commence. Extension options are allowed for every year thereafter up to 10 additional years.

    The FPSO will be deployed at the Sangomar field located approximately 100 kilometers south of Dakar, Senegal. The Sangomar Field Development is expected to be Senegal’s first offshore oil development.

    Scheduled for delivery in 2023, the FPSO vessel will be permanently moored at a water depth of approximately 780 meters by an External Turret mooring system to be supplied by SOFEC, Inc. (“SOFEC”), a MODEC group company.

    The FPSO will be capable of processing 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day, 130 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, 145,000 barrels of water injection per day and will have minimum storage capacity of 1,300,000 barrels of crude oil.

    “We are delighted and proud that Woodside awarded us the contract for the operations and maintenance of the memorable first FPSO for Senegalese waters further to another major contract for the supply of this FPSO,” commented Yuji Kozai, President and CEO of MODEC. “In West Africa, we have accumulated well nearly 30 years of operational experience with three (3) FPSOs by identifying and involving local based professionals and labor. We are pleased to be a part of the team that will contribute to the advancement of local energy industry with this long-term operational project in Senegal too.”

    In recent years, numerous offshore oil fields have been discovered in West Africa, and MODEC considers this as one of its most important core regions. MODEC currently operates three (3) FPSOs in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire as well as it has supplied another seven (7) floating production facilities such as FPSO, FSO and Tension Leg Platform (TLP) that have been installed in Angola, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and Nigeria.

Другие новости по темам: MODEC  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 14

18:15 Jotun, HHI and HMM join forces to unlock green benefits with proactive hull cleaning
17:54 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 15,136 pmt
17:41 CMA CGM ramps up its capacity between Asia and Europe in response to unprecedented demand
17:30 Russia: Ten crab-catching vessels feature SCHOTTEL ControllablePropellers
17:27 Bronka continues providing support to its clients through 2021
17:18 Atlantic Shores submits offshore wind project bids in New Jersey
16:59 KONTUR SPb secured court’s judgement for IC “Soglasiye” to cover payments in respect of Abrau tanker incident in Bosphorus strait
16:41 Port of Ashburton conducts hydrographic surveys and benthic studies
16:19 MODEC secures operations and maintenance contract for Sangomar field development FPSO to be deployed offshore Senegal
15:54 VOS will charter out its PSV duo to ENI to commence work in Mozambique
15:52 RF Government expands borders of Dickson seaport
15:26 How to ensure a safe port of the future: Jens Meier conducts his 1st IAPH Regional Meeting in Hamburg
15:11 Babcock invests in technically advanced shipbuilding facility
14:18 Amendments to the IBC code and MARPOL Annex II
14:08 Hafnia reports explosion, fire on board its tanker BW Rhine
13:48 PANYNJ to install first indoor all-electric fuel cell technology reducing emissions and air pollution through clean onsite power generation
13:21 Goeyvaerts adds four more Konecranes Gottwald mobile harbor cranes to its fleet of handling equipment
13:00 First Russian cryogenic pump successfully tested at Yamal LNG
12:38 Concordia Maritime appoints new CFO
12:08 Kongsberg Digital cements leading position in the energy transition
11:46 Urgent action is needed to reduce over-fishing and reform support to the fisheries sector, warns latest OECD report
11:39 Broward County Commission approves partnership agreement with Army Corps for Port Everglades channel deepening and widening project
11:18 MOL announces the integration of business, the establishment of a new Company
10:52 Port of Helsinki throughput in 11M’2019 fell by 8.3% YoY
10:26 Port of Klaipeda (Lithuania) handled 43.5 million tonnes of cargo in 11M’2020, up 2.3% Y-o-Y
10:04 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 11M’2020 dropped by 27.4%
09:58 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 14
09:41 Container throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 11M’20 declined by 0.4%
09:20 Oil prices rise on vaccine news
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of December 11

2020 December 13

15:13 MOL names new chairman and president
14:56 ABP agrees new lease with family-owned recycling company in Newport
13:32 Port of San Diego approves Harbor Park Coastal Development Permit
12:29 S’hail Shipping adds their sixth vessel to the Baumarine by MaruKlav Pool
11:42 NYK conducts second test of remote navigation of tugboat
10:49 The Port of Valencia registers a new historical milestone in the movement of containers from a ship in a single stop

2020 December 12

16:39 British Ports Association: statement on global container congestion affecting UK ports
15:33 RWE chooses Van Oord for foundations and array cables at Sofia Offshore Wind Farm
14:26 Aker Solutions awarded subsea contract for Kristin Sør
13:42 UK new build WDV ST-269 LoI
12:34 Green Lanes tool gives priority to cargo expected at the Zeebrugge terminals
11:08 “K” Line to launch Safety Campaign 2020-2021

2020 December 11

18:19 The Ocean Cleanup prepares for series production of interceptor - partners with Konecranes
18:00 RS to enhance mooring equipment requirements
17:42 Nigerian dredging company Oretol purchases Beaver® 65 DDSP from Royal IHC
17:38 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 11M’2020 rose by 14% Y-o-Y
17:19 Equinor awarding contracts for supply vessels
16:55 About 1,200 cadets passed sailing practice on Rosmorport’s training vessels in 2020
16:31 Wärtsilä propeller solutions enable energy savings through slow steaming
16:10 Russia’s first Aframax tanker delivered to Rosnefteflot
15:47 Accommodation module installed during conversion project W2W vessel
15:22 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Vladimir Latyshev
14:58 Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reassigned supervisors of state companies
14:33 ECSA welcomes EC's new Mobility Strategy and underlines competitiveness of the industry as prerequisite to achieving the goals
14:18 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding participating in "Planning and Design Center for Greener Ships"
13:55 Inter RAO - Engineering announced wins Rosmorport’s tender for construction of terminal in Pionersky
13:27 Hapag-Lloyd revises SCF for Japan-North Europe service
13:02 NOVATEK and Siemens Energy sign agreement to decarbonize LNG production
12:40 Average age of Russia’s icebreaker fleet to be reduced by 12 years by 2030 – Rosmorport
12:14 First reefer vessel designed by Havyard Design & Solutions AS delivered to Royal Arctic Line