  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 14 17:41

    CMA CGM ramps up its capacity between Asia and Europe in response to unprecedented demand

    The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, is pulling out all the stops to support its customers and meet their needs during these unprecedented times of exceptionally strong demand for shipping services between Asia and Europe. Over the past six months, demand for goods transportation has bounced back sharply from the contraction caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020.

    Capacity boosted between Asia and Europe
    The CMA CGM Group has accelerated the redeployment of its capacity, demonstrating once again its agile approach and the commitment of its employees.

    CMA CGM has boosted the capacity assigned to lines between Asia and Europe by 6% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019. It will make further additions in the first quarter of 2021, when capacity will be 10% higher than in the current quarter. Practically speaking, this ramp-up will be provided by:

    A new class of nine 9 23,000-TEU LNG-powered vessels assigned to Asia-Europe trade, three of which are already in service.

    Two extra loaders operating on routes between Asia and Europe, providing over 9,000 TEU in total capacity, with special departures from China to France and the Netherlands in late December 2020.

    No blank sailing departures on the FAL 1 and FAL 3 lines since the recovery began in Asia in mid-May.

    Le Havre, an additional import call on the iconic FAL 1 line between Asia and Europe to provide greater capacity for the French market
    The CMA CGM Antoine de Saint Exupéry will call at Le Havre on Sunday, December 13, adding another weekly import call in France to CMA CGM’s illustrious French Asia Line (FAL 1), which connects Asia to Europe in an 84-day rotation. This direct connection can ship a container from Shanghai to France in barely 27 days. In parallel, the FAL 3 service will make a weekly export call in Le Havre bound for ports in the Red Sea, the Persian Gulf and Asia. Under these new arrangements, the CMA CGM Group’s vessels will make four weekly calls in France — two at Le Havre, one at Dunkirk and 1 at Marseille/Fos-sur-Mer.

    The Group is implementing effective solutions to address the container shortage and port congestion
    The CMA CGM Group has taken several measures to speed up the return of empty containers to Asia and to cut delays at the ports it serves in Asia and Europe. It has arranged special services for our customers to ports less affected by the congestion.

    During the second half of 2020, CMA CGM has increased the size of its container fleet by 8.7%, services have been rerouted to clear the build-up of empty containers, and CMA CGM is offering its customers alternative solutions that use other types of containers to meet their needs.

    About CMA CGM
    Led by Rodolphe Saadé, the CMA CGM Group is a world leader in shipping and logistics.
    Its 538 vessels serve more than 420 ports around the world, on all five continents. In 2019, they transported nearly 22 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) containers. With CEVA Logistics, a world leader in logistics services, CMA CGM handles more than 500,000 tons of airfreight and 1.9 million tons of inland freight every year.
    CMA CGM is constantly innovating to offer customers new maritime, inland and logistics solutions.
    Present on every continent and in 160 countries through its network of 755 offices and 750 warehouses, the Group employs more than 110,000 people worldwide, of which 2,400 in Marseille where its head office is located.

Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 14

18:15 Jotun, HHI and HMM join forces to unlock green benefits with proactive hull cleaning
17:54 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 15,136 pmt
17:41 CMA CGM ramps up its capacity between Asia and Europe in response to unprecedented demand
17:30 Russia: Ten crab-catching vessels feature SCHOTTEL ControllablePropellers
17:27 Bronka continues providing support to its clients through 2021
17:18 Atlantic Shores submits offshore wind project bids in New Jersey
16:59 KONTUR SPb secured court’s judgement for IC “Soglasiye” to cover payments in respect of Abrau tanker incident in Bosphorus strait
16:41 Port of Ashburton conducts hydrographic surveys and benthic studies
16:19 MODEC secures operations and maintenance contract for Sangomar field development FPSO to be deployed offshore Senegal
15:54 VOS will charter out its PSV duo to ENI to commence work in Mozambique
15:52 RF Government expands borders of Dickson seaport
15:26 How to ensure a safe port of the future: Jens Meier conducts his 1st IAPH Regional Meeting in Hamburg
15:11 Babcock invests in technically advanced shipbuilding facility
14:18 Amendments to the IBC code and MARPOL Annex II
14:08 Hafnia reports explosion, fire on board its tanker BW Rhine
13:48 PANYNJ to install first indoor all-electric fuel cell technology reducing emissions and air pollution through clean onsite power generation
13:21 Goeyvaerts adds four more Konecranes Gottwald mobile harbor cranes to its fleet of handling equipment
13:00 First Russian cryogenic pump successfully tested at Yamal LNG
12:38 Concordia Maritime appoints new CFO
12:08 Kongsberg Digital cements leading position in the energy transition
11:46 Urgent action is needed to reduce over-fishing and reform support to the fisheries sector, warns latest OECD report
11:39 Broward County Commission approves partnership agreement with Army Corps for Port Everglades channel deepening and widening project
11:18 MOL announces the integration of business, the establishment of a new Company
10:52 Port of Helsinki throughput in 11M’2019 fell by 8.3% YoY
10:26 Port of Klaipeda (Lithuania) handled 43.5 million tonnes of cargo in 11M’2020, up 2.3% Y-o-Y
10:04 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 11M’2020 dropped by 27.4%
09:58 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 14
09:41 Container throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 11M’20 declined by 0.4%
09:20 Oil prices rise on vaccine news
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of December 11

2020 December 13

15:13 MOL names new chairman and president
14:56 ABP agrees new lease with family-owned recycling company in Newport
13:32 Port of San Diego approves Harbor Park Coastal Development Permit
12:29 S’hail Shipping adds their sixth vessel to the Baumarine by MaruKlav Pool
11:42 NYK conducts second test of remote navigation of tugboat
10:49 The Port of Valencia registers a new historical milestone in the movement of containers from a ship in a single stop

2020 December 12

16:39 British Ports Association: statement on global container congestion affecting UK ports
15:33 RWE chooses Van Oord for foundations and array cables at Sofia Offshore Wind Farm
14:26 Aker Solutions awarded subsea contract for Kristin Sør
13:42 UK new build WDV ST-269 LoI
12:34 Green Lanes tool gives priority to cargo expected at the Zeebrugge terminals
11:08 “K” Line to launch Safety Campaign 2020-2021

2020 December 11

18:19 The Ocean Cleanup prepares for series production of interceptor - partners with Konecranes
18:00 RS to enhance mooring equipment requirements
17:42 Nigerian dredging company Oretol purchases Beaver® 65 DDSP from Royal IHC
17:38 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 11M’2020 rose by 14% Y-o-Y
17:19 Equinor awarding contracts for supply vessels
16:55 About 1,200 cadets passed sailing practice on Rosmorport’s training vessels in 2020
16:31 Wärtsilä propeller solutions enable energy savings through slow steaming
16:10 Russia’s first Aframax tanker delivered to Rosnefteflot
15:47 Accommodation module installed during conversion project W2W vessel
15:22 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Vladimir Latyshev
14:58 Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reassigned supervisors of state companies
14:33 ECSA welcomes EC's new Mobility Strategy and underlines competitiveness of the industry as prerequisite to achieving the goals
14:18 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding participating in "Planning and Design Center for Greener Ships"
13:55 Inter RAO - Engineering announced wins Rosmorport’s tender for construction of terminal in Pionersky
13:27 Hapag-Lloyd revises SCF for Japan-North Europe service
13:02 NOVATEK and Siemens Energy sign agreement to decarbonize LNG production
12:40 Average age of Russia’s icebreaker fleet to be reduced by 12 years by 2030 – Rosmorport
12:14 First reefer vessel designed by Havyard Design & Solutions AS delivered to Royal Arctic Line