2020 December 14 13:00

First Russian cryogenic pump successfully tested at Yamal LNG

PAO NOVATEK announced today that the first large-scale cryogenic pump manufactured in Russia was successfully tested at the Yamal LNG project. The cryogenic pump was designed and manufactured by Afrikantov OKB Mechanical Engineering (part of JSC Atomenergomash).

The cryogenic pump tests were conducted at Yamal LNG’s current LNG tank storage and the tests confirmed the pump’s performance consistent with its design parameters. The pilot cryogenic pump is presently operating at Yamal LNG.

“One of NOVATEK’s key priorities is to develop and foster LNG technologies and capabilities in Russia,” noted Leonid Mikhelson, NOVATEK’s Chairman of the Management Board. “Our joint work under the agreement we signed with Atomenergomash in 2017 has already yielded significant results. We have jointly developed Russia’s first domestically manufactured large-scale LNG cryogenic pump and commissioned its pilot operations at our Yamal LNG plant. The further use of Russian developed and manufactured equipment at our LNG projects will ensure import substitution and reduce capital costs, as well as contribute to the development of a new industrial sector in Russia”.

