  • 2020 December 14 16:41

    Port of Ashburton conducts hydrographic surveys and benthic studies

    Port users are advised that Marine Survey works which includes hydrographic surveys and
    benthic studies are being conducted in the location within the enclosed area with below co-ordinates, Captain Anurodh Prasad Harbour Master (Regional Ports) said.

     

    The survey operation will be carried out by the “Pseudorca III”. The “Pseudorca III” will comply with COLREGS and exhibit the lights and shapes as prescribed under Marine Order 30. The survey works will commence from 15th December 2020 and expected to continue for a week. The survey operations will be conducted only during daylight hours and the vessel will maintain a VHF watch on channel 14 and 16. The survey vessel is not restricted in her ability to manoeuvre and will keep clear of all shipping traffic.

