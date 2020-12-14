2020 December 14 12:08

Kongsberg Digital cements leading position in the energy transition

The status of Kongsberg Digital as the forerunner of digital transformation within the oil and gas sector has been recognised with three awards at the 2020 Digital Oil & Gas Asia Summit (DOA 2020) held in Beijing, China. The company collected the Best Digital Transformation Award, Digital Twin Innovative Service Excellence Award, and Top Leadership of O&G Industrial Digitalization Award as acknowledgment of the impact that its digital solutions have had in improving efficiency, reducing costs, and managing risk within the sector.



“We are honoured that our expertise in the development and adoption of cutting-edge technologies for the oil and gas industry has been recognised by the award organisers, China Decision Makers Consultancy (CDMC),” Hege Skryseth, President of Kongsberg Digital, said. “These awards are a testament of our ability to increase operational optimisation and value creation through broad and deep digitalisation of their assets and processes. Kongsberg Digital will proudly continue to invest in deep industrial solutions that turn digital value creation into reality.”



Parent company, Kongsberg, established the specialised subsidiary of Kongsberg Digital four years ago to deliver digital transformation projects in multiple industries by 2020 and is the group-wide centre of digital expertise. The company’s Dynamic Digital Twin, Kognitwin Energy, is changing the approach of oil and gas operators to the design, build, operation and maintenance of their assets. It makes the production and maintenance teams more efficient and allows them to collaborate with local and global colleagues better. Data, information and advanced systematic analysis and feedback can be accessed, and interaction and integration can be conducted in a cross-disciplinary, cross-departmental, and cross-functional manner by simple clicks of the mouse that can lead to faster decision-making of higher quality.



A recent success was the agreement for global cooperation with Shell, which includes provision of cloud-based digital services for global asset portfolios and capital projects of production lines of Shell’s upstream, gas, downstream and integrated manufacturing businesses. This award follows on from a successful collaboration on Shell’s Nyhamna facility, a gas processing and export hub for Ormen Lange. On this project, Kongsberg Digital utilised its Kognitwin Dynamic Digital Twin to establish a dynamic virtual representation of the gas plant and its behaviour that was continuously updated with integrated information reflecting the status of the facility in real time. Kongsberg Digital delivered the system in less than 100 days, enabling the project to integrate and process data from dozens of different systems.



In 2019 Kongsberg Digital began supporting China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) in its digitization journey. For CNOOC’s first deep-water gas field in the south China Sea - Lingshui, Kongsberg Digital successfully deployed real-time flow assurance and virtual flow metering solutions as the first step on Lingshui’s digitalization roadmap. Kongsberg Digital is also delivering its cutting-edge digital solutions in other CNOOC fields in the south China Sea such as Baiyun and Liuhua. As the next step, CNOOC will further explore the dynamic digital twin technology with Kongsberg Digital in order to improve the productivity, reliability and performance of these assets.