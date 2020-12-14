2020 December 14 13:21

Goeyvaerts adds four more Konecranes Gottwald mobile harbor cranes to its fleet of handling equipment

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Goeyvaerts-R bvba (Goeyvaerts) ordered four more eco-efficient Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes for their rental fleet across ports in the Netherlands and Belgium. The cranes will be delivered from January to October 2021.



Founded in the 1950s, Goeyvaerts is a family company with nearly 70 years of logistics experience. It has a strong presence in northwestern Europe, reaching across borders and offering crane rental packages with round-the-clock technical support. Their typical customers include startups that want to reduce financial risk as they begin operations, companies that only occasionally need to use harbor cranes, and businesses that require additional harbor cranes for better commercial flexibility. Goeyvaerts’ business is growing, so they decided to buy four more mobile harbor cranes.



“These new cranes are the right investment for the growing rental market,” says Kevin Goeyvaerts, co-owner and COO of Goeyvaerts. “Konecranes has always provided quality equipment ideal for renting: strong and reliable, eco-efficient and easy to adjust for different customer needs. We’re happy to choose them again.”



One of the four new cranes will be a Konecranes Gottwald Model 6 mobile harbor crane in the GHMK 6507 variant. With a capacity of 125 t and a maximum working radius of 51 m, it can handle both break bulk and containers. The other three units will be Konecranes Gottwald Model 7 mobile harbor cranes in the G HMK 7608 B variant, 4-rope grab cranes for continuous-duty bulk handling. With lifting capacities of up to 150 t and a maximum radius of 54 m they have the reach for super-post-Panamax container ships and capesize bulkers to handle containers and heavy cargo. All four cranes will have built-in readiness for an external power supply, so conversion to electric operation will be easy when resources allow.



“The addition of these four new cranes brings the Goeyvaerts’ Konecranes Gottwald fleet to a total of 24, giving their customers an even wider range of options to handle all kinds of different cargo,” says Alexandros Stogianidis, Director Sales Benelux for Konecranes Port Solutions. “Our long-term partnership clearly demonstrates Goeyvaerts’ trust in us to help their business continue to grow and succeed in the future.”



