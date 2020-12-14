2020 December 14 10:26

Port of Klaipeda (Lithuania) handled 43.5 million tonnes of cargo in 11M’2020, up 2.3% Y-o-Y

Freight volume handled at the Port of Klaipeda, Lithuania, in January-November 2020 rose by 2.3%, year-on-year, to 43.5 million tonnes, the Port Authority statistics said. According to the statement, the growth was driven by grain and fertilizers handling while handling of consumer goods fell amid the pandemic.

In November, the port handled 4.3 million tonnes.

State-run Port of Klaipeda, the northernmost ice-free port on the East coast of the Baltic Sea, is the largest Lithuanian transport hub, connecting sea and inland traffic lanes. IN 2019, the Port of Klaipeda handled 46.3 million tonnes of cargo.