  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 14 09:58

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 14

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO Gasoil) in the main world hubs) increased on December 11:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT 335.15 (+4.66)
    VLSFO: USD/MT 413.00 (+7.00)
    MGO: USD/MT 475.83 (+8.21)




     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Correlation between the Market Bunker Price Index (MBP) vs MABUX Digital Bunker Price Index (DBP) in four major hubs on Dec.11 still showed overcharging of VLSFO bunker grades in all selected ports. At the same time, 380 HSFO is overcharged in Fujairah and Houston, while it is undercharged in Rotterdam (-16 USD) and Singapore (-3 USD). MGO LS remained undervalued in all ports except of Houston (+ 21 USD).



     

     

     

     

    Meantime, world oil indexes decreased on Dec.11.

    Brent for February settlement decreased by $0.28 to $49.97 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for January fell by $0.21 to $46.57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $3.40 to WTI. Gasoil for January delivery lost $6.25.

    Today oil indexes increase buoyed by hopes that a rollout of coronavirus vaccines will lift global fuel demand.

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization to BNT162b2, the COVID-19 vaccine co-developed by Pfizer and BioNTech SE on Dec. 11. The approval will see the first U.S. deliveries of BNT162b2 later in the day, and lifted hopes that the world’s largest oil consumer will see a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases, lift restrictions and increase demand.

    Over the last week there were some signs of a pickup in European demand as the continent’s struggle with Covid-19 started to reap rewards of lower caseloads and slightly more relaxed restrictions on businesses and households. Even so, the situation remains volatile, with France on Dec.10 extending its night-time curfew over the New Year period and the U.K. edging nearer to putting the capital, London, under the most restrictive of its bands. Also Germany announced the implementation of stricter restrictions beginning on Wednesday. In the U.S. meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security said it will extend restrictions on non-essential travel across the border with Mexico and Canada through January 21.

    However, the global market is likely to remain oversupplied in the first quarter of next year, as the pandemic continues to plague northern hemisphere markets. It remains unclear as to whether the recovery in prices will feed through into higher U.S. output next year, given the sharp tightening of access to capital for much of the shale patch. Light U.S. oil is also particularly affected by the return of Libyan crude, which has largely displaced it from European markets as the North African country has brought back over 1 million barrels a day of production in the wake of a peace accord.

    Baker Hughes on Dec.11 reported that the number of U.S active oil rigs rose by 12 to 258 last week. That followed increases in each of the last two weeks. The total active U.S. rig count was also up by 15 to 338.

    We expect bunker prices may demonstrate slight downward changes today:  1-3 USD down for IFO and 4-6 USD down for MGO.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 14

13:21 Goeyvaerts adds four more Konecranes Gottwald mobile harbor cranes to its fleet of handling equipment
13:00 First Russian cryogenic pump successfully tested at Yamal LNG
12:38 Concordia Maritime appoints new CFO
12:08 Kongsberg Digital cements leading position in the energy transition
11:46 Urgent action is needed to reduce over-fishing and reform support to the fisheries sector, warns latest OECD report
11:39 Broward County Commission approves partnership agreement with Army Corps for Port Everglades channel deepening and widening project
11:18 MOL announces the integration of business, the establishment of a new Company
10:52 Port of Helsinki throughput in 11M’2019 fell by 8.3% YoY
10:26 Port of Klaipeda (Lithuania) handled 43.5 million tonnes of cargo in 11M’2020, up 2.3% Y-o-Y
10:04 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 11M’2020 dropped by 27.4%
09:58 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 14
09:41 Container throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 11M’20 declined by 0.4%
09:20 Oil prices rise on vaccine news
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of December 11

2020 December 13

15:13 MOL names new chairman and president
14:56 ABP agrees new lease with family-owned recycling company in Newport
13:32 Port of San Diego approves Harbor Park Coastal Development Permit
12:29 S’hail Shipping adds their sixth vessel to the Baumarine by MaruKlav Pool
11:42 NYK conducts second test of remote navigation of tugboat
10:49 The Port of Valencia registers a new historical milestone in the movement of containers from a ship in a single stop

2020 December 12

16:39 British Ports Association: statement on global container congestion affecting UK ports
15:33 RWE chooses Van Oord for foundations and array cables at Sofia Offshore Wind Farm
14:26 Aker Solutions awarded subsea contract for Kristin Sør
13:42 UK new build WDV ST-269 LoI
12:34 Green Lanes tool gives priority to cargo expected at the Zeebrugge terminals
11:08 “K” Line to launch Safety Campaign 2020-2021

2020 December 11

18:19 The Ocean Cleanup prepares for series production of interceptor - partners with Konecranes
18:00 RS to enhance mooring equipment requirements
17:42 Nigerian dredging company Oretol purchases Beaver® 65 DDSP from Royal IHC
17:38 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 11M’2020 rose by 14% Y-o-Y
17:19 Equinor awarding contracts for supply vessels
16:55 About 1,200 cadets passed sailing practice on Rosmorport’s training vessels in 2020
16:31 Wärtsilä propeller solutions enable energy savings through slow steaming
16:10 Russia’s first Aframax tanker delivered to Rosnefteflot
15:47 Accommodation module installed during conversion project W2W vessel
15:22 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Vladimir Latyshev
14:58 Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reassigned supervisors of state companies
14:33 ECSA welcomes EC's new Mobility Strategy and underlines competitiveness of the industry as prerequisite to achieving the goals
14:18 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding participating in "Planning and Design Center for Greener Ships"
13:55 Inter RAO - Engineering announced wins Rosmorport’s tender for construction of terminal in Pionersky
13:27 Hapag-Lloyd revises SCF for Japan-North Europe service
13:02 NOVATEK and Siemens Energy sign agreement to decarbonize LNG production
12:40 Average age of Russia’s icebreaker fleet to be reduced by 12 years by 2030 – Rosmorport
12:14 First reefer vessel designed by Havyard Design & Solutions AS delivered to Royal Arctic Line
11:38 Three nuclear-powered icebreakers of Leader type to be put into operation in 2027–2032 – RF Ministry of Industry and Trade
11:17 Jan De Nul acquires Ocean Yield’s multipurpose subsea cable- and flex-lay vessel Connector
10:32 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 11
10:22 MPA and Shanghai Maritime University sign MoU to support talent and academic exchange
10:13 NSR cargo traffic can reach 130-160 million tonnes in the future - Konstantin Dolgov
09:42 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:24 Oil prices show a stable growth
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of December 10

2020 December 10

18:13 PSA Cargo Solutions (SEA) and Hyundai Motor Group collaborate for advanced manufacturing and supply chain innovation
18:01 Throughput of Russian seaports in 11M’2020 fell by 2.3% Y-o-Y
17:52 CMA CGM announces Customs Scanning Surcharge in Guinea
17:36 Bunker prices continue rising in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
17:21 Abu Dhabi Ports and Manufacturers’ Association of Israel to cooperate on trade enhancement, tech development, R&D
17:19 British Ports Association: Q3 trade figures reflet unprecedented trade volatility
16:47 “K” LINE awarded CDP’s “A List 2020” on climate change - earning highest rating “A” for five consecutive years
16:43 A first-of-its-kind naming ceremony for HERO vessel MV Tannhauser