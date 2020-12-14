  The version for the print

    Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 11M’2020 dropped by 27.4%

    In January-November 2020, the Freeport of Riga (Latvia) handled 21.82 million tonnes of cargo (-27.4%, year-on-year). According to the port’s statistics, handing of grain increased by 34.5% to 2.57 million tonnes, coal handling fell by 72.9% to 2.6 million tonnes, chemicals – down 15.9% to 1.33 million tonnes, ore – up 14.3% to 607,200 tonnes, wood pellets – up 6.4% to 1.9 million tonnes, wood chips - up 3.7% to 1.04 million tonnes, sawn timber – down 0.3% to 308,100 tonnes, oil products  - down 28.3% to 3.4 tonnes.

    The Port’s container throughput fell by 3.4% to 428,156 TEUs.

    In the reporting period, the port welcomed 2,715 cargo ships and 150 passenger ships

    Passenger turnover dropped by 65.5% to 277,913 people with no cruise passengers transported in the reported period.

    Freeport of Riga lies on both banks of the River Daugava covering 6.3 hectares. The port’s berth length is 13,800 meters, maximum draft at the berths is 12.2 meters. Up to 80% of the Freeport of Riga cargo turnover is made up of transit cargoes forwarded to or received from the CIS countries. In 2019, the port handled 32.7 million tonnes of cargo.

