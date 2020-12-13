2020 December 13 15:13

MOL names new chairman and president

Tokyo-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) announced the new appointment of Chairman and President has been resolved by the Board of Directors Meeting held on December 11, 2020, with effective date April 1, 2021.



The business environment surrounding the shipping industry has changed significantly, such as review of the global supply chain and changes in the industrial structure toward decarbonization. In this circumstance and environment, MOL have decided that it is appropriate to renew the top management and accelerate the speed of change in business structure and awareness of officers and employees in order to achieve further growth of the company.



In accordance with the president / CEO's successor plan, the plan was consulted by the Nomination Advisory Committee, and resolved at the Board of Directors Meeting.



Detail of Changes (As of April 1, 2021)

Junichiro Ikeda was appointed Representative Director, Chairman Executive Officer.

Takeshi Hashimoto was appointed Representative Director President, Chief Executive Officer