2020 December 13 14:56

ABP agrees new lease with family-owned recycling company in Newport

The Port of Newport, owned and operated by Associated British Ports, the UK’s leading and best-connected port operator, has agreed a new lease with family-owned metal recycling company, Bayliss Metals, to support its growing operations in the region.



The new lease covers a 1.5 acres site on the East Lock at the port, which provides a facility allowing Bayliss Metals to prepare and assemble cargo for export. ABP has invested around £1 million to upgrade the site for the company’s use by providing concrete surfacing, drainage and lighting.



Bayliss Metals currently operates three yards, which specialise in receiving and processing ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metal in South Wales.



Ian Lewis, Sales Manager at Bayliss Metals, said: “The new facility at Newport Docks gives us the ability to diversify our sales base and take advantage of new export market opportunities. The site will play a pivotal role in our future expansion plans.”



Across its ports of Cardiff, Newport, Barry, Port Talbot and Swansea, ABP’s extensive portfolio of built space includes opportunities for port-centric warehousing and logistics, multi-use warehousing, storage facilities and office accommodation.



Andrew Harston, ABP Wales and Short Sea Ports Director commented: “We are delighted that we have provided Bayliss Metals with a facility that will help them export with greater flexibility and a variety of shipping options. We look forward to continuing to support their family business to the benefit of the regional economy,”