  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 13 12:29

    S’hail Shipping adds their sixth vessel to the Baumarine by MaruKlav Pool

    The MV S’hail Lusail (Oshima 84.5k) was delivered late November as the latest addition of S’hail Shipping to the Baumarine Pool managed by Klaveness and Marubeni. With this addition the Baumarine pool now consists of 32 vessels, making up the world’s largest Panamax Pool - Having been able to assist one of our members to build their fleet from the ground up is significant for our strategic journey as a partner and enabler of earnings optimization”, says Michael Jørgensen, MD in Baumarine by MaruKlav.

    "This collaboration has immense potential to grow the value of our relationship”, says Mr. Mohamed Khalifa Al-Sada, Chairman and Managing Director of S’hail Shipping together with CEO, Mr. Rajiv Pal. S’hail first joined the pool in 2017 with their first acquired Panamax and with this sixth addition, since then they have grown to become a reputable dry bulk player in the global shipping area.

    3.5 years of success
    The close collaboration with S’hail has enabled us to support the growth and expansion of their fleet over the past few years. Ignacio Pizarro, Senior Manager Strategy & Innovation at MaruKlav shared, “The journey of expanding from one to six vessels has been truly inspiring. Having been able to add value to S’hail during the S&P phase, including vetting of vessels for potential procurement I believe has brought us even closer. Furthermore, the monthly status meetings discussing their overall portfolio management and exposure, combined with mutual update on commercial and operational matters, really make a difference - the two organizations are now very much synced.”

    Michael Jørgensen, MD of Baumarine by Maruklav added, “We are very pleased to strengthen our collaboration with S’hail further with this sixth addition and believe that the key to success is through empowering our owners. Instead of waiting for vessel redelivery at the market lows as we have traditionally seen from the standard structure of period deals. We believe that it is essential to provide each owner with the right optimization tools and enabling them to deliberate about timing in converting between fixed and floating rates.”

Другие новости по темам: Klaveness  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 13

15:13 MOL names new chairman and president
14:56 ABP agrees new lease with family-owned recycling company in Newport
13:32 Port of San Diego approves Harbor Park Coastal Development Permit
12:29 S’hail Shipping adds their sixth vessel to the Baumarine by MaruKlav Pool
11:42 NYK conducts second test of remote navigation of tugboat
10:49 The Port of Valencia registers a new historical milestone in the movement of containers from a ship in a single stop

2020 December 12

16:39 British Ports Association: statement on global container congestion affecting UK ports
15:33 RWE chooses Van Oord for foundations and array cables at Sofia Offshore Wind Farm
14:26 Aker Solutions awarded subsea contract for Kristin Sør
13:42 UK new build WDV ST-269 LoI
12:34 Green Lanes tool gives priority to cargo expected at the Zeebrugge terminals
11:08 “K” Line to launch Safety Campaign 2020-2021

2020 December 11

18:19 The Ocean Cleanup prepares for series production of interceptor - partners with Konecranes
18:00 RS to enhance mooring equipment requirements
17:42 Nigerian dredging company Oretol purchases Beaver® 65 DDSP from Royal IHC
17:38 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 11M’2020 rose by 14% Y-o-Y
17:19 Equinor awarding contracts for supply vessels
16:55 About 1,200 cadets passed sailing practice on Rosmorport’s training vessels in 2020
16:31 Wärtsilä propeller solutions enable energy savings through slow steaming
16:10 Russia’s first Aframax tanker delivered to Rosnefteflot
15:47 Accommodation module installed during conversion project W2W vessel
15:22 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Vladimir Latyshev
14:58 Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reassigned supervisors of state companies
14:33 ECSA welcomes EC's new Mobility Strategy and underlines competitiveness of the industry as prerequisite to achieving the goals
14:18 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding participating in "Planning and Design Center for Greener Ships"
13:55 Inter RAO - Engineering announced wins Rosmorport’s tender for construction of terminal in Pionersky
13:27 Hapag-Lloyd revises SCF for Japan-North Europe service
13:02 NOVATEK and Siemens Energy sign agreement to decarbonize LNG production
12:40 Average age of Russia’s icebreaker fleet to be reduced by 12 years by 2030 – Rosmorport
12:14 First reefer vessel designed by Havyard Design & Solutions AS delivered to Royal Arctic Line
11:38 Three nuclear-powered icebreakers of Leader type to be put into operation in 2027–2032 – RF Ministry of Industry and Trade
11:17 Jan De Nul acquires Ocean Yield’s multipurpose subsea cable- and flex-lay vessel Connector
10:32 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 11
10:22 MPA and Shanghai Maritime University sign MoU to support talent and academic exchange
10:13 NSR cargo traffic can reach 130-160 million tonnes in the future - Konstantin Dolgov
09:42 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:24 Oil prices show a stable growth
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of December 10

2020 December 10

18:13 PSA Cargo Solutions (SEA) and Hyundai Motor Group collaborate for advanced manufacturing and supply chain innovation
18:01 Throughput of Russian seaports in 11M’2020 fell by 2.3% Y-o-Y
17:52 CMA CGM announces Customs Scanning Surcharge in Guinea
17:36 Bunker prices continue rising in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
17:21 Abu Dhabi Ports and Manufacturers’ Association of Israel to cooperate on trade enhancement, tech development, R&D
17:19 British Ports Association: Q3 trade figures reflet unprecedented trade volatility
16:47 “K” LINE awarded CDP’s “A List 2020” on climate change - earning highest rating “A” for five consecutive years
16:43 A first-of-its-kind naming ceremony for HERO vessel MV Tannhauser
16:39 DOF secures new contract in Brazil
16:31 CMA CGM to launch its new FEMEX standalone service linking North Europe to Marmara & Izmir areas
15:43 Porthos does not expect any delays due to provisional advice EIA Commission
15:32 Zvezda shipyard signs contract on construction of two scientific research ships
15:16 CMA CGM hikes rates for North Europe to Gulf and Red Sea trade
15:04 Petrobras concludes the sale of onshore fields
14:47 MABUX releases its Bunker Weekly Outlook, Dec 10, 2020
14:37 Inzhenernaya Geologiya LLC wins LENMORNIIPROEKT’s tender for engineering survey under Arctic LNG 1 terminal project
14:18 LED façade of the onshore power supply plant presented
13:43 Astrakhan based shipyard delivered two cargo pontoons of Project GPRN
13:24 CMA CGM to launch its new NC LEVANT EXPRESS standalone service linking North Europe to East Med & Levant
13:00 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company set new monthly record for container handling in November
12:31 Port of Long Beach sees best November on record
11:42 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port fell by 17.7% in 11M’2020