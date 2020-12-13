2020 December 13 12:29

S’hail Shipping adds their sixth vessel to the Baumarine by MaruKlav Pool

The MV S’hail Lusail (Oshima 84.5k) was delivered late November as the latest addition of S’hail Shipping to the Baumarine Pool managed by Klaveness and Marubeni. With this addition the Baumarine pool now consists of 32 vessels, making up the world’s largest Panamax Pool - Having been able to assist one of our members to build their fleet from the ground up is significant for our strategic journey as a partner and enabler of earnings optimization”, says Michael Jørgensen, MD in Baumarine by MaruKlav.



"This collaboration has immense potential to grow the value of our relationship”, says Mr. Mohamed Khalifa Al-Sada, Chairman and Managing Director of S’hail Shipping together with CEO, Mr. Rajiv Pal. S’hail first joined the pool in 2017 with their first acquired Panamax and with this sixth addition, since then they have grown to become a reputable dry bulk player in the global shipping area.



3.5 years of success

The close collaboration with S’hail has enabled us to support the growth and expansion of their fleet over the past few years. Ignacio Pizarro, Senior Manager Strategy & Innovation at MaruKlav shared, “The journey of expanding from one to six vessels has been truly inspiring. Having been able to add value to S’hail during the S&P phase, including vetting of vessels for potential procurement I believe has brought us even closer. Furthermore, the monthly status meetings discussing their overall portfolio management and exposure, combined with mutual update on commercial and operational matters, really make a difference - the two organizations are now very much synced.”



Michael Jørgensen, MD of Baumarine by Maruklav added, “We are very pleased to strengthen our collaboration with S’hail further with this sixth addition and believe that the key to success is through empowering our owners. Instead of waiting for vessel redelivery at the market lows as we have traditionally seen from the standard structure of period deals. We believe that it is essential to provide each owner with the right optimization tools and enabling them to deliberate about timing in converting between fixed and floating rates.”



