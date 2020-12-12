2020 December 12 15:33

RWE chooses Van Oord for foundations and array cables at Sofia Offshore Wind Farm

Van Oord says it has been selected by RWE as the preferred supplier for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the monopile foundations and array cables for Sofia Offshore Wind Farm, one of the world’s largest offshore wind projects.



The 1.4 GW Sofia is sited on Dogger Bank in the central North Sea 195 kilometres from the North East coast, where Van Oord, through its UK branch MPI Offshore, will create a logistics hub to deliver the comprehensive scope of work. Van Oord will deploy its offshore installation vessel Aeolus to install the 100 extended monopile foundations without transition pieces, while the 350 kilometres of array cables will be installed by cable-laying vessel Nexus. Van Oord will sub-contract the fabrication of the foundations and array cables.



"On Dogger Bank, we are realising one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms. Van Oord is a well-known partner to us, with Sofia the fifth and largest UK offshore wind farm that we have worked on together. This gives us a wealth of experience to draw on as we progress the project through its construction phase. Sofia is a flagship for RWE Renewables in terms of technology and innovation, and for the UK through regional supply chain opportunities and as a major contributor to the nation’s net zero ambitions," Van Oord press release said.