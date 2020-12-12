  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 12 14:26

    Aker Solutions awarded subsea contract for Kristin Sør

    Aker Solutions says it has signed a letter of intent with Equinor for the delivery of a subsea production system to the Kristin Sør oil and gas satellite fields in the North Sea. The contract value is about NOK 1 billion, with options for some additional work.

    The intention is to start work during 2021, and to complete the delivery in the first half of 2023.

    The Kristin Sør development consists of the fields Lavrans and Kristin Q, both satellites to the existing Kristin platform. The planned scope will include a subsea template with four of Aker Solutions’ standardized vertical subsea trees for the Lavrans Centre. The delivery will also comprise a manifold for the Kristin Q field, to be installed in the Kristin Q template which Aker Solutions delivered in 2007.

    "With improved technical solutions and cost levels for subsea technology, development of satellite fields is attractive for several oil companies. This is also a responsible approach to utilizing marginal resources with a minimum of new installations. We see that an increasing number of our subsea projects are related to such satellite projects," said Kjetel Digre, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions.

    The standardized subsea tree developed by the company enables shorter time from project start to first oil. The standardized tree is designed with Vectus™ control systems and reduced use of steel. These improvements both contributes approximately 50 percent reduced weight as well as reduced costs, simplified installation and operations. The Kristin Sør concept solution is a result of efficient collaboration with Equinor in the front-end phase in parallel with research and development in the Tranby Technology Center.

    "This award demonstrates that our standardized solutions are competitive and has the flexibility to also be applied on fields with demanding temperature and pressure conditions. We have over time cooperated closely with Equinor in the development and optimization of such equipment, and we are pleased to continue this close collaboration in the new Kristin Sør project," said Digre.

    The new letter of intent is the latest step in Aker Solutions' engagement as a key contractor since the greater Kristin area was first developed. The Kristin Sør project will include deliveries from Aker Solutions in Tranby, Egersund and Ågotnes in Norway, Curitiba in Brazil, Reading in the UK and Port Klang in Malaysia. The manufacturing of the subsea trees will take place at the facility in Curitiba. At peak, around 220 employees from the various locations will work on the project.

    The high-pressure, high-temperature Kristin gas-condensate field is located in the Norwegian Sea, off the coast of mid-Norway. The development is done by operator Equinor and partners Petoro, Vår Energi and Total. The contract award for Kristin Sør is subject to a final investment decision and a final regulatory approval.

    The new order will be booked in the fourth quarter of 2020 in the Subsea segment.

Другие новости по темам: Aker Solutions  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 12

16:39 British Ports Association: statement on global container congestion affecting UK ports
15:33 RWE chooses Van Oord for foundations and array cables at Sofia Offshore Wind Farm
14:26 Aker Solutions awarded subsea contract for Kristin Sør
13:42 UK new build WDV ST-269 LoI
12:34 Green Lanes tool gives priority to cargo expected at the Zeebrugge terminals
11:08 “K” Line to launch Safety Campaign 2020-2021

2020 December 11

18:19 The Ocean Cleanup prepares for series production of interceptor - partners with Konecranes
18:00 RS to enhance mooring equipment requirements
17:42 Nigerian dredging company Oretol purchases Beaver® 65 DDSP from Royal IHC
17:38 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 11M’2020 rose by 14% Y-o-Y
17:19 Equinor awarding contracts for supply vessels
16:55 About 1,200 cadets passed sailing practice on Rosmorport’s training vessels in 2020
16:31 Wärtsilä propeller solutions enable energy savings through slow steaming
16:10 Russia’s first Aframax tanker delivered to Rosnefteflot
15:47 Accommodation module installed during conversion project W2W vessel
15:22 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Vladimir Latyshev
14:58 Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reassigned supervisors of state companies
14:33 ECSA welcomes EC's new Mobility Strategy and underlines competitiveness of the industry as prerequisite to achieving the goals
14:18 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding participating in "Planning and Design Center for Greener Ships"
13:55 Inter RAO - Engineering announced wins Rosmorport’s tender for construction of terminal in Pionersky
13:27 Hapag-Lloyd revises SCF for Japan-North Europe service
13:02 NOVATEK and Siemens Energy sign agreement to decarbonize LNG production
12:40 Average age of Russia’s icebreaker fleet to be reduced by 12 years by 2030 – Rosmorport
12:14 First reefer vessel designed by Havyard Design & Solutions AS delivered to Royal Arctic Line
11:38 Three nuclear-powered icebreakers of Leader type to be put into operation in 2027–2032 – RF Ministry of Industry and Trade
11:17 Jan De Nul acquires Ocean Yield’s multipurpose subsea cable- and flex-lay vessel Connector
10:32 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 11
10:22 MPA and Shanghai Maritime University sign MoU to support talent and academic exchange
10:13 NSR cargo traffic can reach 130-160 million tonnes in the future - Konstantin Dolgov
09:42 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:24 Oil prices show a stable growth
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of December 10

2020 December 10

18:13 PSA Cargo Solutions (SEA) and Hyundai Motor Group collaborate for advanced manufacturing and supply chain innovation
18:01 Throughput of Russian seaports in 11M’2020 fell by 2.3% Y-o-Y
17:52 CMA CGM announces Customs Scanning Surcharge in Guinea
17:36 Bunker prices continue rising in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
17:21 Abu Dhabi Ports and Manufacturers’ Association of Israel to cooperate on trade enhancement, tech development, R&D
17:19 British Ports Association: Q3 trade figures reflet unprecedented trade volatility
16:47 “K” LINE awarded CDP’s “A List 2020” on climate change - earning highest rating “A” for five consecutive years
16:43 A first-of-its-kind naming ceremony for HERO vessel MV Tannhauser
16:39 DOF secures new contract in Brazil
16:31 CMA CGM to launch its new FEMEX standalone service linking North Europe to Marmara & Izmir areas
15:43 Porthos does not expect any delays due to provisional advice EIA Commission
15:32 Zvezda shipyard signs contract on construction of two scientific research ships
15:16 CMA CGM hikes rates for North Europe to Gulf and Red Sea trade
15:04 Petrobras concludes the sale of onshore fields
14:47 MABUX releases its Bunker Weekly Outlook, Dec 10, 2020
14:37 Inzhenernaya Geologiya LLC wins LENMORNIIPROEKT’s tender for engineering survey under Arctic LNG 1 terminal project
14:18 LED façade of the onshore power supply plant presented
13:43 Astrakhan based shipyard delivered two cargo pontoons of Project GPRN
13:24 CMA CGM to launch its new NC LEVANT EXPRESS standalone service linking North Europe to East Med & Levant
13:00 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company set new monthly record for container handling in November
12:31 Port of Long Beach sees best November on record
11:42 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port fell by 17.7% in 11M’2020
11:19 Austal USA delivers future USS Mobile (LCS 26)
11:03 RS introduces carbon dioxide emissions assessment service (EU MRV)
10:39 Seaport of Odessa set to attract cruise tourists in 2022-23
10:02 ABB reinforces clean hydrogen commitment with ECH2A membership
09:54 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 10
09:30 Oil prices rise driven by coronavirus vaccine news