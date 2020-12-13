  The version for the print

    Throughput of port Kavkaz in 11M’2020 rose by 14% Y-o-Y

    Handling of grain surged by 62%

    In January-November 2020, port Kavkaz handled 38.684 million tonnes of cargo (+11%, year-on-year). According to statistics obtained by IAA PortNews regional correspondent from the port Authority, exports via the port’s offshore transshipment facility increased 25% to 17.548 million tonnes.

    Exports from port Kavkaz fell by 7% to 1.384 million tonnes, imports – by 35% to 41,000 tonnes while short-sea traffic climbed by 8%, year-on-year, to 19.440 million tonnes.

    Handling of grain grew by 62% to 23.017 million tonnes, sulphur – by 1% to 4.032 million tonnes. Handling of oil products fell by 9%, year-on-year, to 9.395 million tonnes.

    Bunker sales at port Kavkaz decreased by 1% to 254,600 tonnes.

    The number of calls to port Kavkaz increased by 8%, year-on-year, to 6,996 calls excluding the calls of car ferries.

