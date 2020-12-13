  The version for the print

  2020 December 11 16:55

    About 1,200 cadets passed sailing practice on Rosmorport’s training vessels in 2020

    The sailing practice on the training vessels of FSUE "Rosmorport" in 2020 has successfully come to the end. Almost 1 200 cadets from Admiral F.F. Ushakov State Maritime University, Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping, G.I. Nevelskoi Maritime State University and Siberian State University of Water Transport passed practical training on the sailing training vessels Khersones, Mir, Nadezhda and Professor Khlyustin, Rosmorport says in a press release.

    The training sailing practice in 2020 took place during a time of a difficult epidemiological situation. Safety measures were strictly observed on vessels in order to prevent the spreading of the new coronavirus infection.

    Besides, entering Russian seaports was minimized and entering foreign ports was completely banned. Because of this, cadets had to be on longer voyages.

    During sailing practice, cadets applied and improved theoretical knowledge obtained in universities. They learned to be on duty at the steering wheel, work with masts, carry out deck work, determine the location of the vessel using navigation landmarks, and carry out astronomical observations.

    The traditional Trainee Day, ceremonies of laying wreaths on water and creative evenings took place on vessels. Trainees and crews of the training vessels Nadezhda and Mir took part in the All-Russian online event "Dictation of Victory".

    Cadets of the training vessel Mir had practice in the waters of the Baltic Sea. Trainees of the training vessel Nadezhda sailed mainly along the shores of Primorsky and Khabarovsk Territories and Sakhalin Island. Students of the training vessel Professor Khlyustin sailed in the areas of the coast of Northern Primorye and the Gulf of Patience of the Sea of Okhotsk.

    Sailing practice on the vessels of FSUE "Rosmorport" is necessary for cadets to confirm their theoretical knowledge and obtain practical skills, which contributes to improving the qualification of novice specialists and allows cadets to earn the necessary sailing qualification.

