Russia’s first Aframax tanker delivered to Rosnefteflot

Rosneft says Shipbuilding Complex “Zvezda” (Bolshoy Kamen, Primorsky Territory) has delivered the Vladimir Monomakh, Russia’s first Aframax tanker, to the customer, Rosnefteflot JSC.



The ship was laid down on September 11, 2018, in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and launched in May 2020, ahead of schedule.



In September, the crew and the delivery team of Zvezda involving the shipyard specialists fully completed the sea trials having confirmed normal operation of all systems.



The results have been presented to Russian Maritime Register of Shipping and the customer, Rosnefteflot JSC (a subsidiary of Rosneft).

The tanker will leave the shipyard for the first voyage in the nearest time.



With the dimensions of 250 m length, 44 m width, and 114 thousand tonnes deadweight, Aframax tankers will be the first vessels of this type built in Russia. Equipped with the most advanced Class A automation system, green Aframax tankers are designed to transport crude oil and oil products in an unlimited navigation area thanks to the propulsion machinery that can run on liquefied natural gas in accordance with high environmental standards applicable in the Baltic and Northern seas.

Zvezda Shipbuilding complex is being constructed in the Far East by the Rosneft-led investor Consortium upon the instruction of President of Russia Vladimir Putin. At the moment, the Shipyard's order portfolio numbers 12 Aframax tankers including 10 ships ordered by Rosnefteflot.

