2020 December 11 14:58

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reassigned supervisors of state companies

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak will supervise Gazprom, Rosneft, Transneft, etc.



Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has approved the revised assignment of supervisory functions among his deputies. Supervisors coordinating the activities of joint stock companies partially owned by the government are entitled to approve the instructions given by RF Government to its representatives in such companies.

According to the official website of RF Government, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Aleksandr Novak responsible for the fuel and energy industry will supervise Gazprom, Rosneft, Transneft, Rosneftegaz, Zarubezhneft, Rosseti, FGC UES, Inter RAO, SO UES, Roszarubezhneft.



Roscartography will be supervised by Aleksey Overchuk.



Yury Borisov will be in charge of PSBank, United Shipbuilding Corporation, GLOBASS, Oboronpromcomplex, Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Technologies, Almaz-Antey, Tactical Missiles Corporation and Transinzhstroy.



Mikhail Mishustin approved the revised assignments on November 13.



The document is available in Russian >>>>