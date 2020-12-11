2020 December 11 13:02

NOVATEK and Siemens Energy sign agreement to decarbonize LNG production

On 10 December 2020, PAO NOVATEK and Siemens Energy signed a Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, NOVATEK says in a press release.

According to the Agreement, the Parties intend to jointly develop and implement high-tech solutions to produce LNG, electricity, hydrogen and other products to maintain sustainable development initiatives and achieve the Parties' goals to reduce their carbon footprint and increase environmental efficiency.

As part of the Agreement, the Parties will commence implementing a project to replace fuel natural gas used in the production of electricity and LNG with carbon-neutral hydrogen.

“We have a long and successful track record of mutual cooperation with Siemens Energy who is a key equipment supplier for both our Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG 2 projects,” noted Leonid Mikhelson, NOVATEK’s Chairman of the Management Board. “Our strategy to expand LNG production in the Arctic region is based on utilizing state-of-the-art technological solutions that meet and/or exceed stringent environmental requirements. Our further collaboration with Siemens Energy to decarbonize our LNG production will contribute significantly to the mitigation of climate change, which is of paramount importance to reduce our carbon footprint in the Arctic ecosystem.”

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s upstream activities are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world’s largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia’s natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world’s gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company’s shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol “NVTK”.