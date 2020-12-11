  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 11 18:19

    The Ocean Cleanup prepares for series production of interceptor - partners with Konecranes

    Rotterdam, the Netherlands, December 10, 2020 – The Ocean Cleanup, the Dutch non-profit developing advanced technologies to rid the oceans of plastic, and Konecranes, a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, announced today a partnership to design, manufacture, and service The Ocean Cleanup’s Interceptor™, which is designed to extract plastic from rivers before entering the ocean. This is an important step as the non-profit organization prepares to tackle the world’s 1000 most polluting rivers.

    Deploying Interceptors on a large scale is necessary to rapidly address the urgent problem of ocean plastic pollution. The Ocean Cleanup is partnering with Konecranes because of their expertise and worldwide footprint. Laying the groundwork for global scaleup, Interceptors 005 and 006 are currently being manufactured simultaneously at Konecranes’ MHE-Demag facility in Klang, Malaysia and are expected to be completed in May 2021. Moving forward, Konecranes will handle Interceptor manufacturing, installation, and maintenance; local partners will oversee operations, and The Ocean Cleanup will continue to act as the technology and best practices provider as well as lead business development for upcoming Interceptor projects.

    Founder and CEO of The Ocean Cleanup, Boyan Slat remarked on this new partnership by saying, “At the end of a very challenging year, I am happy to see series production begin for the Interceptor. It is a necessary step for us to tackle the global flow of plastic pollution to our oceans at scale. I believe Konecranes is well-suited for the job and we look forward to seeing them build many more Interceptors in the coming years. I am thankful for their commitment to clean oceans.”

    “We’re proud to partner with The Ocean Cleanup and harness our Global Engineering, manufacturing and service capabilities to clean our world’s rivers and oceans,” said Konecranes President and CEO, Rob Smith. “This exciting partnership underscores our commitment to sustainability and a sustainable future.”

    Konecranes is renowned for its market-leading technology and service in material handling and lifting products. Its engineering and design expertise, along with its global service network, will enable the company to assemble and install Interceptors around the world. Through this global footprint, helped especially by the design and manufacturing strengths of MHE-Demag, Konecranes can service and maintain Interceptors throughout their lifetime.

    The Ocean Cleanup’s Interceptor was unveiled in late 2019 and there are currently three deployed in Klang, Malaysia; Jakarta, Indonesia; and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. A fourth Interceptor, in Vietnam, has been delayed for deployment and is expected to be launched early in 2021. Over the last year and a half, The Ocean Cleanup has used the insights from these pilot systems to understand and further develop the technology for more efficient mass production. These upgrades include changes to the conveyor, shuttle, dumpsters, and barge. Working together with MHE-Demag, these changes have been incorporated into the 3rd generation design, which is the blueprint for the Interceptors being manufactured in 2020 and 2021.

    ABOUT THE OCEAN CLEANUP
    The Ocean Cleanup develops advanced technologies to rid the world’s oceans of plastic. They aim to achieve this goal by taking a two-pronged approach: stemming the inflow via rivers and cleaning up what has already accumulated in the ocean. For the latter, The Ocean Cleanup is developing large scale systems to efficiently concentrate the plastic for periodic removal. This plastic will then be used to create durable products and fund continued cleanup, making cleanup itself circular. In 2019, the organization launched the other half to their solution, the Interceptor™, to extract plastic in rivers before reaching the ocean. Founded in 2013 by Boyan Slat, The Ocean Cleanup now employs approximately 95 engineers and researchers. The foundation is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

    ABOUT KONECRANES
    Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2019, Group sales totaled EUR 3.33 billion. Including MHE-Demag, the Group has around 17,000 employees in 50 countries.

Другие новости по темам: Konecranes, Ocean Cleanup  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 11

18:19 The Ocean Cleanup prepares for series production of interceptor - partners with Konecranes
18:00 RS to enhance mooring equipment requirements
17:42 Nigerian dredging company Oretol purchases Beaver® 65 DDSP from Royal IHC
17:38 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 11M’2020 rose by 14% Y-o-Y
17:19 Equinor awarding contracts for supply vessels
16:55 About 1,200 cadets passed sailing practice on Rosmorport’s training vessels in 2020
16:31 Wärtsilä propeller solutions enable energy savings through slow steaming
16:10 Russia’s first Aframax tanker delivered to Rosnefteflot
15:47 Accommodation module installed during conversion project W2W vessel
15:22 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Vladimir Latyshev
14:58 Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reassigned supervisors of state companies
14:33 ECSA welcomes EC's new Mobility Strategy and underlines competitiveness of the industry as prerequisite to achieving the goals
14:18 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding participating in "Planning and Design Center for Greener Ships"
13:55 Inter RAO - Engineering announced wins Rosmorport’s tender for construction of terminal in Pionersky
13:27 Hapag-Lloyd revises SCF for Japan-North Europe service
13:02 NOVATEK and Siemens Energy sign agreement to decarbonize LNG production
12:40 Average age of Russia’s icebreaker fleet to be reduced by 12 years by 2030 – Rosmorport
12:14 First reefer vessel designed by Havyard Design & Solutions AS delivered to Royal Arctic Line
11:38 Three nuclear-powered icebreakers of Leader type to be put into operation in 2027–2032 – RF Ministry of Industry and Trade
11:17 Jan De Nul acquires Ocean Yield’s multipurpose subsea cable- and flex-lay vessel Connector
10:32 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 11
10:22 MPA and Shanghai Maritime University sign MoU to support talent and academic exchange
10:13 NSR cargo traffic can reach 130-160 million tonnes in the future - Konstantin Dolgov
09:42 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:24 Oil prices show a stable growth
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of December 10

2020 December 10

18:13 PSA Cargo Solutions (SEA) and Hyundai Motor Group collaborate for advanced manufacturing and supply chain innovation
18:01 Throughput of Russian seaports in 11M’2020 fell by 2.3% Y-o-Y
17:52 CMA CGM announces Customs Scanning Surcharge in Guinea
17:36 Bunker prices continue rising in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
17:21 Abu Dhabi Ports and Manufacturers’ Association of Israel to cooperate on trade enhancement, tech development, R&D
17:19 British Ports Association: Q3 trade figures reflet unprecedented trade volatility
16:47 “K” LINE awarded CDP’s “A List 2020” on climate change - earning highest rating “A” for five consecutive years
16:43 A first-of-its-kind naming ceremony for HERO vessel MV Tannhauser
16:39 DOF secures new contract in Brazil
16:31 CMA CGM to launch its new FEMEX standalone service linking North Europe to Marmara & Izmir areas
15:43 Porthos does not expect any delays due to provisional advice EIA Commission
15:32 Zvezda shipyard signs contract on construction of two scientific research ships
15:16 CMA CGM hikes rates for North Europe to Gulf and Red Sea trade
15:04 Petrobras concludes the sale of onshore fields
14:47 MABUX releases its Bunker Weekly Outlook, Dec 10, 2020
14:37 Inzhenernaya Geologiya LLC wins LENMORNIIPROEKT’s tender for engineering survey under Arctic LNG 1 terminal project
14:18 LED façade of the onshore power supply plant presented
13:43 Astrakhan based shipyard delivered two cargo pontoons of Project GPRN
13:24 CMA CGM to launch its new NC LEVANT EXPRESS standalone service linking North Europe to East Med & Levant
13:00 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company set new monthly record for container handling in November
12:31 Port of Long Beach sees best November on record
11:42 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port fell by 17.7% in 11M’2020
11:19 Austal USA delivers future USS Mobile (LCS 26)
11:03 RS introduces carbon dioxide emissions assessment service (EU MRV)
10:39 Seaport of Odessa set to attract cruise tourists in 2022-23
10:02 ABB reinforces clean hydrogen commitment with ECH2A membership
09:54 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 10
09:30 Oil prices rise driven by coronavirus vaccine news
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of December 9
09:03 The European Federation of Inland Ports welcomes the European Commission’s renewed commitment to Inland Waterway Transport and Inland Ports to decarbonise transport

2020 December 9

18:31 Port Authority, Van Gelder and Wavin make port of Rotterdam smarter
18:07 Fugro wins three site investigation contracts for IJmuiden Ver offshore wind farm zone
17:56 Navigation restrictions in Primorsk port come into effect on December 15
17:44 Rosmorport took part in Astrakhan Region Governor’s Council for Maritime Activities