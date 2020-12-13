  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 11 17:19

    Equinor awarding contracts for supply vessels

    Havila Shipping ASA has been awarded three-year contracts for the Havila Charisma and Havila Foresight platform supply vessels. Both contracts include four one-year options and have a total framework of close to NOK 800 million.

    The total framework includes options and costs related to Havila Charisma modifications.

    “We have received safe and efficient deliveries from Havila Shipping for several years and look forward to continuing our cooperation with the shipping company. Long-term contracts bring predictability to both Equinor and our suppliers, and form the basis of continuous improvement,” says Peggy Krantz-Underland, Equinor’s chief procurement officer.

    The vessels are part of a fleet of supply vessels supporting Equinor’s operations on the entire Norwegian continental shelf (NCS). Havila Charisma will also be modified to support seismic services in the form of permanent reservoir monitoring. This includes increased accommodation capacity. The vessel’s capacities for supply duties will remain unchanged. Havila Charisma will sail from the supply base in Florø when it is not on seismic assignments.

    “The supply vessels along the entire Norwegian coast are the vital nerve of the more than 40 fields we operate on the NCS. By modifying Havila Charisma to provide seismic services in addition to supply services, we are utilizing our scale advantage to achieve higher efficiency and flexibility in our operations,” says Morten Sundt, who is leading Equinor’s supply vessel activities on the NCS.

    Havila Foresight has its home base at Equinor’s supply base at Mongstad. With the new contract Havila Foresight will have supplied Equinor’s installations from Mongstad for 15 years.

    Both vessels have previously been fitted with a battery and adapted for shore power, which increases safety and reduces CO2 emissions. All vessels on longer-term contracts for Equinor (approx. 20 vessels) have, or will have, a battery and a shore-power system within 2021. The two Havila vessels are among the most fuel-efficient vessels in Equinor’s fleet of supply vessels. Previously the vessels have been modified to ensure safer operations on board, such as heightened cargo rail on Havila Foresight’s loading deck.

    FACTS ON EQUINOR’S SUPPLY VESSELS ON THE NCS:

    • At any time, around 30 supply vessels from a long range of shipping companies are in service to supply Equinor’s installations and rigs. Standby vessels and anchor handling vessels are additional.
    • Around 900 people are working on supply vessels in service for Equinor.
    • In 2019, the vessels transported almost 1.9 million tonnes of cargo to and from the installations.
    • Most of the vessels are on longer-term contracts (3 years +), but there are also several vessels on shorter-term contracts and from the spot market.

Другие новости по темам: Havila Shipping ASA  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 13

15:13 MOL names new chairman and president
14:56 ABP agrees new lease with family-owned recycling company in Newport
13:32 Port of San Diego approves Harbor Park Coastal Development Permit
12:29 S’hail Shipping adds their sixth vessel to the Baumarine by MaruKlav Pool
11:42 NYK conducts second test of remote navigation of tugboat
10:49 The Port of Valencia registers a new historical milestone in the movement of containers from a ship in a single stop

2020 December 12

16:39 British Ports Association: statement on global container congestion affecting UK ports
15:33 RWE chooses Van Oord for foundations and array cables at Sofia Offshore Wind Farm
14:26 Aker Solutions awarded subsea contract for Kristin Sør
13:42 UK new build WDV ST-269 LoI
12:34 Green Lanes tool gives priority to cargo expected at the Zeebrugge terminals
11:08 “K” Line to launch Safety Campaign 2020-2021

2020 December 11

18:19 The Ocean Cleanup prepares for series production of interceptor - partners with Konecranes
18:00 RS to enhance mooring equipment requirements
17:42 Nigerian dredging company Oretol purchases Beaver® 65 DDSP from Royal IHC
17:38 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 11M’2020 rose by 14% Y-o-Y
17:19 Equinor awarding contracts for supply vessels
16:55 About 1,200 cadets passed sailing practice on Rosmorport’s training vessels in 2020
16:31 Wärtsilä propeller solutions enable energy savings through slow steaming
16:10 Russia’s first Aframax tanker delivered to Rosnefteflot
15:47 Accommodation module installed during conversion project W2W vessel
15:22 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Vladimir Latyshev
14:58 Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reassigned supervisors of state companies
14:33 ECSA welcomes EC's new Mobility Strategy and underlines competitiveness of the industry as prerequisite to achieving the goals
14:18 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding participating in "Planning and Design Center for Greener Ships"
13:55 Inter RAO - Engineering announced wins Rosmorport’s tender for construction of terminal in Pionersky
13:27 Hapag-Lloyd revises SCF for Japan-North Europe service
13:02 NOVATEK and Siemens Energy sign agreement to decarbonize LNG production
12:40 Average age of Russia’s icebreaker fleet to be reduced by 12 years by 2030 – Rosmorport
12:14 First reefer vessel designed by Havyard Design & Solutions AS delivered to Royal Arctic Line
11:38 Three nuclear-powered icebreakers of Leader type to be put into operation in 2027–2032 – RF Ministry of Industry and Trade
11:17 Jan De Nul acquires Ocean Yield’s multipurpose subsea cable- and flex-lay vessel Connector
10:32 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 11
10:22 MPA and Shanghai Maritime University sign MoU to support talent and academic exchange
10:13 NSR cargo traffic can reach 130-160 million tonnes in the future - Konstantin Dolgov
09:42 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:24 Oil prices show a stable growth
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of December 10

2020 December 10

18:13 PSA Cargo Solutions (SEA) and Hyundai Motor Group collaborate for advanced manufacturing and supply chain innovation
18:01 Throughput of Russian seaports in 11M’2020 fell by 2.3% Y-o-Y
17:52 CMA CGM announces Customs Scanning Surcharge in Guinea
17:36 Bunker prices continue rising in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
17:21 Abu Dhabi Ports and Manufacturers’ Association of Israel to cooperate on trade enhancement, tech development, R&D
17:19 British Ports Association: Q3 trade figures reflet unprecedented trade volatility
16:47 “K” LINE awarded CDP’s “A List 2020” on climate change - earning highest rating “A” for five consecutive years
16:43 A first-of-its-kind naming ceremony for HERO vessel MV Tannhauser
16:39 DOF secures new contract in Brazil
16:31 CMA CGM to launch its new FEMEX standalone service linking North Europe to Marmara & Izmir areas
15:43 Porthos does not expect any delays due to provisional advice EIA Commission
15:32 Zvezda shipyard signs contract on construction of two scientific research ships
15:16 CMA CGM hikes rates for North Europe to Gulf and Red Sea trade
15:04 Petrobras concludes the sale of onshore fields
14:47 MABUX releases its Bunker Weekly Outlook, Dec 10, 2020
14:37 Inzhenernaya Geologiya LLC wins LENMORNIIPROEKT’s tender for engineering survey under Arctic LNG 1 terminal project
14:18 LED façade of the onshore power supply plant presented
13:43 Astrakhan based shipyard delivered two cargo pontoons of Project GPRN
13:24 CMA CGM to launch its new NC LEVANT EXPRESS standalone service linking North Europe to East Med & Levant
13:00 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company set new monthly record for container handling in November
12:31 Port of Long Beach sees best November on record
11:42 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port fell by 17.7% in 11M’2020