2020 December 11 15:47

Accommodation module installed during conversion project W2W vessel

Shipyard Royal Niestern Sander successfully installed a new build accommodation module on the offshore vessel ‘SK728’. This vessel is currently converted from a standard Platform Supply Vessel (PSV) to a Walk to Work vessel (W2W).



The additional accommodation module was constructed at the new build department of the shipyard while the repair department prepared the vessel for the new accommodation. The combination of both a new build and a repair department once again proves her value in complex conversion projects like these. The new module enables 40 people to accommodate on the W2W vessel. In addition, the vessel can be deployed for Emergency Response and Rescues services.



In the upcoming weeks a motion compensated gangway and a motion compensated crane will also be installed to comply with all requirements.



Royal Niestern Sander has signed a contract with Dixstone Holdings Ltd for the conversion of a Platform Supply vessel into a Walk-to-Work Emergency Response and Rescue Vessel. The vessel has arrived at the repair yard of Niestern Sander at the end of May. The conversion will take around 9 months and the vessel is expected to be delivered to its owners early 2021.



Royal Niestern Sander is a versatile and innovative shipyard specialising in the design, building, maintaining and repair of ships. The shipbuilder can also provide services for complex customer-oriented ship conversions.