  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 11 15:47

    Accommodation module installed during conversion project W2W vessel

    Shipyard Royal Niestern Sander successfully installed a new build accommodation module on the offshore vessel ‘SK728’. This vessel is currently converted from a standard Platform Supply Vessel (PSV) to a Walk to Work vessel (W2W).

    The additional accommodation module was constructed at the new build department of the shipyard while the repair department prepared the vessel for the new accommodation. The combination of both a new build and a repair department once again proves her value in complex conversion projects like these. The new module enables 40 people to accommodate on the W2W vessel. In addition, the vessel can be deployed for Emergency Response and Rescues services.

    In the upcoming weeks a motion compensated gangway and a motion compensated crane will also be installed to comply with all requirements.

    Royal Niestern Sander has signed a contract with Dixstone Holdings Ltd for the conversion of a Platform Supply vessel into a Walk-to-Work Emergency Response and Rescue Vessel. The vessel has arrived at the repair yard of Niestern Sander at the end of May. The conversion will take around 9 months and the vessel is expected to be delivered to its owners early 2021.

    Royal Niestern Sander is a versatile and innovative shipyard specialising in the design, building, maintaining and repair of ships. The shipbuilder can also provide services for complex customer-oriented ship conversions.

Другие новости по темам: Royal Niestern Sander, conversion  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 11

18:19 The Ocean Cleanup prepares for series production of interceptor - partners with Konecranes
18:00 RS to enhance mooring equipment requirements
17:42 Nigerian dredging company Oretol purchases Beaver® 65 DDSP from Royal IHC
17:38 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 11M’2020 rose by 14% Y-o-Y
17:19 Equinor awarding contracts for supply vessels
16:55 About 1,200 cadets passed sailing practice on Rosmorport’s training vessels in 2020
16:31 Wärtsilä propeller solutions enable energy savings through slow steaming
16:10 Russia’s first Aframax tanker delivered to Rosnefteflot
15:47 Accommodation module installed during conversion project W2W vessel
15:22 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Vladimir Latyshev
14:58 Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reassigned supervisors of state companies
14:33 ECSA welcomes EC's new Mobility Strategy and underlines competitiveness of the industry as prerequisite to achieving the goals
14:18 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding participating in "Planning and Design Center for Greener Ships"
13:55 Inter RAO - Engineering announced wins Rosmorport’s tender for construction of terminal in Pionersky
13:27 Hapag-Lloyd revises SCF for Japan-North Europe service
13:02 NOVATEK and Siemens Energy sign agreement to decarbonize LNG production
12:40 Average age of Russia’s icebreaker fleet to be reduced by 12 years by 2030 – Rosmorport
12:14 First reefer vessel designed by Havyard Design & Solutions AS delivered to Royal Arctic Line
11:38 Three nuclear-powered icebreakers of Leader type to be put into operation in 2027–2032 – RF Ministry of Industry and Trade
11:17 Jan De Nul acquires Ocean Yield’s multipurpose subsea cable- and flex-lay vessel Connector
10:32 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 11
10:22 MPA and Shanghai Maritime University sign MoU to support talent and academic exchange
10:13 NSR cargo traffic can reach 130-160 million tonnes in the future - Konstantin Dolgov
09:42 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:24 Oil prices show a stable growth
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of December 10

2020 December 10

18:13 PSA Cargo Solutions (SEA) and Hyundai Motor Group collaborate for advanced manufacturing and supply chain innovation
18:01 Throughput of Russian seaports in 11M’2020 fell by 2.3% Y-o-Y
17:52 CMA CGM announces Customs Scanning Surcharge in Guinea
17:36 Bunker prices continue rising in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
17:21 Abu Dhabi Ports and Manufacturers’ Association of Israel to cooperate on trade enhancement, tech development, R&D
17:19 British Ports Association: Q3 trade figures reflet unprecedented trade volatility
16:47 “K” LINE awarded CDP’s “A List 2020” on climate change - earning highest rating “A” for five consecutive years
16:43 A first-of-its-kind naming ceremony for HERO vessel MV Tannhauser
16:39 DOF secures new contract in Brazil
16:31 CMA CGM to launch its new FEMEX standalone service linking North Europe to Marmara & Izmir areas
15:43 Porthos does not expect any delays due to provisional advice EIA Commission
15:32 Zvezda shipyard signs contract on construction of two scientific research ships
15:16 CMA CGM hikes rates for North Europe to Gulf and Red Sea trade
15:04 Petrobras concludes the sale of onshore fields
14:47 MABUX releases its Bunker Weekly Outlook, Dec 10, 2020
14:37 Inzhenernaya Geologiya LLC wins LENMORNIIPROEKT’s tender for engineering survey under Arctic LNG 1 terminal project
14:18 LED façade of the onshore power supply plant presented
13:43 Astrakhan based shipyard delivered two cargo pontoons of Project GPRN
13:24 CMA CGM to launch its new NC LEVANT EXPRESS standalone service linking North Europe to East Med & Levant
13:00 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company set new monthly record for container handling in November
12:31 Port of Long Beach sees best November on record
11:42 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port fell by 17.7% in 11M’2020
11:19 Austal USA delivers future USS Mobile (LCS 26)
11:03 RS introduces carbon dioxide emissions assessment service (EU MRV)
10:39 Seaport of Odessa set to attract cruise tourists in 2022-23
10:02 ABB reinforces clean hydrogen commitment with ECH2A membership
09:54 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 10
09:30 Oil prices rise driven by coronavirus vaccine news
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of December 9
09:03 The European Federation of Inland Ports welcomes the European Commission’s renewed commitment to Inland Waterway Transport and Inland Ports to decarbonise transport

2020 December 9

18:31 Port Authority, Van Gelder and Wavin make port of Rotterdam smarter
18:07 Fugro wins three site investigation contracts for IJmuiden Ver offshore wind farm zone
17:56 Navigation restrictions in Primorsk port come into effect on December 15
17:44 Rosmorport took part in Astrakhan Region Governor’s Council for Maritime Activities