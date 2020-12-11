2020 December 11 11:38

Three nuclear-powered icebreakers of Leader type to be put into operation in 2027–2032 – RF Ministry of Industry and Trade

The lead Leader ship is to begin operation in December 2027



Three nuclear-powered icebreakers of Leader type will be put into operation in 2027–2032, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Alexei Besrozvannykh, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia, as saying at the X International Forum Arctic: Today and the Future.



According to him, the lead Leader ship is to begin operation in December 2027 .



Two more icebreakers are to be laid down in 2023 and in 2025 with their commissioning expected in 2030 and in 2032 accordingly.



On 6 July 2020, Zvezda shipyard (Bolshoy Kamen, Primorsky Territory) commenced steel cutting for the lead nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 10510 (ЛК-120Я, Leader).



Key characteristics of the icebreaker: length - 210 m; width – 47 m; draft 13 m; propulsion power - 120 MW; speed – 22 knots; icebreaking capability (maximum): – 4 m. The ship will be able to break through two meter thick ice at a speed of 12 knots. Main power equipment: nuclear power system equipped with two RITM-400 reactors; steam turbine unit equipped with four turbo-generators, each with a power capacity of 37 MW; electric propulsion system equipped with four propeller motors, each with a power capacity of 30 MW.

The nuclear-powered icebreaker will be able to make a channel of up to 50 meters wide to ensure economically efficient year-round operation of large cargo ships (from 50,000 tonnes) and 50-meter wide gas carriers of Arc7 class on the Northern Sea Route.

The contract on the construction of the nuclear icebreaker Leader (project 10510) was signed remotely on April 23 by Rosatom subsidiary FSUE Atomflot and Shipbuilding Complex “Zvezda”.



The state customer under the shipbuilding contract is State Corporation “Rosatom”, sole contractor - SC Zvezda.

Under the contract, the ship is to be put into operation in 2027.

