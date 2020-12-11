  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 11 10:32

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 11

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) changed irregular on December 10:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT 330.49 (+0.91)
    VLSFO: USD/MT 406.00 (+3.00)
    MGO: USD/MT 467.62 (-4.43)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Correlation of the Market Bunker Prices (MBP) Index vs the MABUX Digital Bunker Prices (DBP) Index in four largest hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel was still undervalued in Rotterdam on December 10 (minus 4 USD) while in Singapore the MBP and DBP Indices for 380 HSFO were 100-percent correlated. In Fujairah and Houston, 380 HSFO remained overpriced. VLSFO has been also overcharged in all four selected ports. At the same time, MGO LS remained undervalued in all ports (in a range of minus 14-23 USD), with the exception of Houston (was overvalued by 8 USD).

     

     

     

    World oil indexes surged on Dec.10 as hopes of a faster demand recovery after the release of COVID-19 vaccines offset a huge rise in U.S. crude inventories.

    Brent for February settlement rose by $1.39 to $50.25 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for January delivery increased by $1.26 to $46.78 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $3.47 to WTI. Gasoil for January delivery gained $19.75 – $418.25 .

    Today morning oil indexes do not have any firm trend so far.

    Britain began vaccinations this week and they could start as soon as this weekend in the United States. Canada on Dec.09 approved its first vaccine and said initial shots would be delivered starting next week. Any positive developments on the vaccine side are expected to lift fuel indexes.

    Optimism driven by OPEC+ finally reaching an agreement how to continue cutting production from January next year also helped pushed prices higher, even though the agreement was for a moderate increase in collective production.

    It is forecast that many of the world’s refiners would be squeezed between low demand for finished products and rising inventories as the pandemic lockdowns continue to restrict activity. The warm December that is expected this year is also threatening finished products demand. As a result, many of the older, small refiners may not survive at all. Wood Mackenzie reported that nearly 10 percent of Europe’s high-cost refineries, holding 1.4 million barrels per day of capacity, were in serious threat of closure over the next three years. Besides, the closure of several refineries in the United States in recent months sent the total petroleum refining capacity down to its lowest level since May 2016.

    A terrorist attack set ablaze two oil wells at a small oilfield in northern Iraq on Wednesday, but total production at the 25,000-bpd field has not been affected. The incident, while negligible to global oil supply and oil prices, highlights the security concerns that Iraq—OPEC’s second-biggest producer behind Saudi Arabia—continues to face. Meanwhile, Iraq—heavily-dependent on oil revenues, even by OPEC standards, continues to struggle with its budget income with the low oil prices.

    We expect IFO bunker prices may add 7-10 USD today while MGO prices may rise by 10-19 USD.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 11

14:58 Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reassigned supervisors of state companies
14:33 ECSA welcomes EC's new Mobility Strategy and underlines competitiveness of the industry as prerequisite to achieving the goals
14:18 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding participating in "Planning and Design Center for Greener Ships"
13:55 Inter RAO - Engineering announced wins Rosmorport’s tender for construction of terminal in Pionersky
13:27 Hapag-Lloyd revises SCF for Japan-North Europe service
13:02 NOVATEK and Siemens Energy sign agreement to decarbonize LNG production
12:40 Average age of Russia’s icebreaker fleet to be reduced by 12 years by 2030 – Rosmorport
12:14 First reefer vessel designed by Havyard Design & Solutions AS delivered to Royal Arctic Line
11:38 Three nuclear-powered icebreakers of Leader type to be put into operation in 2027–2032 – RF Ministry of Industry and Trade
11:17 Jan De Nul acquires Ocean Yield’s multipurpose subsea cable- and flex-lay vessel Connector
10:32 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 11
10:22 MPA and Shanghai Maritime University sign MoU to support talent and academic exchange
10:13 NSR cargo traffic can reach 130-160 million tonnes in the future - Konstantin Dolgov
09:42 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:24 Oil prices show a stable growth
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of December 10

2020 December 10

18:13 PSA Cargo Solutions (SEA) and Hyundai Motor Group collaborate for advanced manufacturing and supply chain innovation
18:01 Throughput of Russian seaports in 11M’2020 fell by 2.3% Y-o-Y
17:52 CMA CGM announces Customs Scanning Surcharge in Guinea
17:36 Bunker prices continue rising in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
17:21 Abu Dhabi Ports and Manufacturers’ Association of Israel to cooperate on trade enhancement, tech development, R&D
17:19 British Ports Association: Q3 trade figures reflet unprecedented trade volatility
16:47 “K” LINE awarded CDP’s “A List 2020” on climate change - earning highest rating “A” for five consecutive years
16:43 A first-of-its-kind naming ceremony for HERO vessel MV Tannhauser
16:39 DOF secures new contract in Brazil
16:31 CMA CGM to launch its new FEMEX standalone service linking North Europe to Marmara & Izmir areas
15:43 Porthos does not expect any delays due to provisional advice EIA Commission
15:32 Zvezda shipyard signs contract on construction of two scientific research ships
15:16 CMA CGM hikes rates for North Europe to Gulf and Red Sea trade
15:04 Petrobras concludes the sale of onshore fields
14:47 MABUX releases its Bunker Weekly Outlook, Dec 10, 2020
14:37 Inzhenernaya Geologiya LLC wins LENMORNIIPROEKT’s tender for engineering survey under Arctic LNG 1 terminal project
14:18 LED façade of the onshore power supply plant presented
13:43 Astrakhan based shipyard delivered two cargo pontoons of Project GPRN
13:24 CMA CGM to launch its new NC LEVANT EXPRESS standalone service linking North Europe to East Med & Levant
13:00 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company set new monthly record for container handling in November
12:31 Port of Long Beach sees best November on record
11:42 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port fell by 17.7% in 11M’2020
11:19 Austal USA delivers future USS Mobile (LCS 26)
11:03 RS introduces carbon dioxide emissions assessment service (EU MRV)
10:39 Seaport of Odessa set to attract cruise tourists in 2022-23
10:02 ABB reinforces clean hydrogen commitment with ECH2A membership
09:54 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 10
09:30 Oil prices rise driven by coronavirus vaccine news
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of December 9
09:03 The European Federation of Inland Ports welcomes the European Commission’s renewed commitment to Inland Waterway Transport and Inland Ports to decarbonise transport

2020 December 9

18:31 Port Authority, Van Gelder and Wavin make port of Rotterdam smarter
18:07 Fugro wins three site investigation contracts for IJmuiden Ver offshore wind farm zone
17:56 Navigation restrictions in Primorsk port come into effect on December 15
17:44 Rosmorport took part in Astrakhan Region Governor’s Council for Maritime Activities
17:22 Cunard extends pause in operations
17:07 Santos and Mitsubishi sign SPA for Barossa LNG supply 7
17:00 Ten companies to sell bunker at the port of Novorossiysk during winter navigation season
16:59 Yara announces plans for 500,000 tonnes per annum green ammonia production in Norway
16:35 KR releases new class rules for membrane-type LNG carriers
16:07 Lithuanian LNG terminal’s results in 2020 exceeded expectations
15:21 Port of Oakland refinances to save $87 million in future debt payments
14:58 RF President signs law ratifying agreement on measures to prevent illegal fishing
14:32 Energy-saving "PBCF reaches milestone orders received for 3,500 vessels
14:24 Fuelling the Industry: Low-emission development strategies at The 7th International LNG Congress