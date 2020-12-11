  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 11 10:22

    MPA and Shanghai Maritime University sign MoU to support talent and academic exchange

    The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Shanghai Maritime University (SMU) today to support talent and academic exchange between Singapore and China in the maritime sector. The MoU was signed at a virtual ceremony on the sidelines of the 2nd Singapore-Shanghai Comprehensive Cooperation Council (SSCCC).

    Chief Executive of MPA, Ms Quah Ley Hoon, and President of SMU, Mr Lu Jing, signed the MoU in the presence of the SSCCC co-chairs, Minister for Education, Mr Lawrence Wong, and Mayor of Shanghai, Mr Gong Zheng, as well as Vice co-Chairs Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth & Trade and Industry, Ms Low Yen Ling, and Vice-Mayor of Shanghai, Mr Zong Ming.  
            
    Under the MoU, both MPA and SMU will cooperate in two focus areas:

    i) Talent Exchange: To support the exchange of speakers/lecturers for events/courses, and host student visits in Singapore and Shanghai;

    ii) Academic Exchange: To promote academic exchange and jointly organise training programmes and field studies between MPA Academy, the training arm of MPA, and SMU.  

    Ms Quah said, “The MOU is a strategic move for our two maritime capitals to strengthen connectivity, share expertise and facilitate knowledge exchange. Shanghai Maritime University is one leading global maritime university with specialisations in the maritime, shipping and transport sectors. This MOU will enhance information and talent exchange between Singapore and China.”

    Mr Lu Jing said, “With a history of more than 110 years, Shanghai Maritime University has always been committed to the cultivation of shipping talents, and also attaches great importance to the exchanges and cooperation with the industry both at home and abroad. Singapore is one leading international shipping centre with a thriving maritime ecosystem. It’s believed that the cooperation between SMU and MPA will contribute to promoting the maritime industry development of China and Singapore.”

    Annex:

    Areas of Cooperation in the MoU
    a. Faculty exchange and event participation: The trainers from MPA and lecturers from SMU may be invited to deliver lectures in SMU and MPA respectively. MPA and SMU will also consider active participation in each other’s events, including sponsorship of each other’s speakers.

    b. Academic Information Exchange: MPA and SMU may exchange information in fields that are of relevance to both Parties.

    c. Field Studies: MPA and SMU may host student study visits/exchanges in Singapore and Shanghai respectively for students from Singapore’s institutes of higher learning and SMU students and Shanghai Maritime University Alumni Club (Singapore).

    d. Joint SMU-MPAA training programmes: SMU and MPA may jointly organise training programmes in mutually agreed maritime related topics to support capacity building of both organisations.

    About the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA)
    The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was established on 2 February 1996, with the mission to develop Singapore as a premier global hub port and international maritime centre (IMC), and to advance and safeguard Singapore's strategic maritime interests. MPA is the driving force behind Singapore's port and maritime development, taking on the roles of Port Authority, Port Regulator, Port Planner, IMC Champion, and National Maritime Representative. MPA partners the industry and other agencies to enhance safety, security and environmental protection in our port waters, facilitate port operations and growth, expand the cluster of maritime ancillary services, and promote maritime R&D and manpower

    About the Shanghai Maritime University (SMU)
    Shanghai Maritime University (SMU), founded in 1909, is a multi-disciplinary university that encompasses such areas as engineering, management, economics, law, liberal arts, and science, with special emphasis on shipping, logistics and ocean, offering bachelor, master and doctorate programs. Over the past decades, SMU has cultivated 160,000 specialists of various types for the shipping industry. Most of the graduated students are employed in shipping companies, port enterprises and government institutions. Deservedly, SMU has been honored as a “cradle of international shipping specialists”.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Singapore, Singapore  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 11

14:58 Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reassigned supervisors of state companies
14:33 ECSA welcomes EC's new Mobility Strategy and underlines competitiveness of the industry as prerequisite to achieving the goals
14:18 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding participating in "Planning and Design Center for Greener Ships"
13:55 Inter RAO - Engineering announced wins Rosmorport’s tender for construction of terminal in Pionersky
13:27 Hapag-Lloyd revises SCF for Japan-North Europe service
13:02 NOVATEK and Siemens Energy sign agreement to decarbonize LNG production
12:40 Average age of Russia’s icebreaker fleet to be reduced by 12 years by 2030 – Rosmorport
12:14 First reefer vessel designed by Havyard Design & Solutions AS delivered to Royal Arctic Line
11:38 Three nuclear-powered icebreakers of Leader type to be put into operation in 2027–2032 – RF Ministry of Industry and Trade
11:17 Jan De Nul acquires Ocean Yield’s multipurpose subsea cable- and flex-lay vessel Connector
10:32 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 11
10:22 MPA and Shanghai Maritime University sign MoU to support talent and academic exchange
10:13 NSR cargo traffic can reach 130-160 million tonnes in the future - Konstantin Dolgov
09:42 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:24 Oil prices show a stable growth
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of December 10

2020 December 10

18:13 PSA Cargo Solutions (SEA) and Hyundai Motor Group collaborate for advanced manufacturing and supply chain innovation
18:01 Throughput of Russian seaports in 11M’2020 fell by 2.3% Y-o-Y
17:52 CMA CGM announces Customs Scanning Surcharge in Guinea
17:36 Bunker prices continue rising in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
17:21 Abu Dhabi Ports and Manufacturers’ Association of Israel to cooperate on trade enhancement, tech development, R&D
17:19 British Ports Association: Q3 trade figures reflet unprecedented trade volatility
16:47 “K” LINE awarded CDP’s “A List 2020” on climate change - earning highest rating “A” for five consecutive years
16:43 A first-of-its-kind naming ceremony for HERO vessel MV Tannhauser
16:39 DOF secures new contract in Brazil
16:31 CMA CGM to launch its new FEMEX standalone service linking North Europe to Marmara & Izmir areas
15:43 Porthos does not expect any delays due to provisional advice EIA Commission
15:32 Zvezda shipyard signs contract on construction of two scientific research ships
15:16 CMA CGM hikes rates for North Europe to Gulf and Red Sea trade
15:04 Petrobras concludes the sale of onshore fields
14:47 MABUX releases its Bunker Weekly Outlook, Dec 10, 2020
14:37 Inzhenernaya Geologiya LLC wins LENMORNIIPROEKT’s tender for engineering survey under Arctic LNG 1 terminal project
14:18 LED façade of the onshore power supply plant presented
13:43 Astrakhan based shipyard delivered two cargo pontoons of Project GPRN
13:24 CMA CGM to launch its new NC LEVANT EXPRESS standalone service linking North Europe to East Med & Levant
13:00 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company set new monthly record for container handling in November
12:31 Port of Long Beach sees best November on record
11:42 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port fell by 17.7% in 11M’2020
11:19 Austal USA delivers future USS Mobile (LCS 26)
11:03 RS introduces carbon dioxide emissions assessment service (EU MRV)
10:39 Seaport of Odessa set to attract cruise tourists in 2022-23
10:02 ABB reinforces clean hydrogen commitment with ECH2A membership
09:54 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 10
09:30 Oil prices rise driven by coronavirus vaccine news
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of December 9
09:03 The European Federation of Inland Ports welcomes the European Commission’s renewed commitment to Inland Waterway Transport and Inland Ports to decarbonise transport

2020 December 9

18:31 Port Authority, Van Gelder and Wavin make port of Rotterdam smarter
18:07 Fugro wins three site investigation contracts for IJmuiden Ver offshore wind farm zone
17:56 Navigation restrictions in Primorsk port come into effect on December 15
17:44 Rosmorport took part in Astrakhan Region Governor’s Council for Maritime Activities
17:22 Cunard extends pause in operations
17:07 Santos and Mitsubishi sign SPA for Barossa LNG supply 7
17:00 Ten companies to sell bunker at the port of Novorossiysk during winter navigation season
16:59 Yara announces plans for 500,000 tonnes per annum green ammonia production in Norway
16:35 KR releases new class rules for membrane-type LNG carriers
16:07 Lithuanian LNG terminal’s results in 2020 exceeded expectations
15:21 Port of Oakland refinances to save $87 million in future debt payments
14:58 RF President signs law ratifying agreement on measures to prevent illegal fishing
14:32 Energy-saving "PBCF reaches milestone orders received for 3,500 vessels
14:24 Fuelling the Industry: Low-emission development strategies at The 7th International LNG Congress