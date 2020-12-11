2020 December 11 10:22

MPA and Shanghai Maritime University sign MoU to support talent and academic exchange

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Shanghai Maritime University (SMU) today to support talent and academic exchange between Singapore and China in the maritime sector. The MoU was signed at a virtual ceremony on the sidelines of the 2nd Singapore-Shanghai Comprehensive Cooperation Council (SSCCC).



Chief Executive of MPA, Ms Quah Ley Hoon, and President of SMU, Mr Lu Jing, signed the MoU in the presence of the SSCCC co-chairs, Minister for Education, Mr Lawrence Wong, and Mayor of Shanghai, Mr Gong Zheng, as well as Vice co-Chairs Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth & Trade and Industry, Ms Low Yen Ling, and Vice-Mayor of Shanghai, Mr Zong Ming.



Under the MoU, both MPA and SMU will cooperate in two focus areas:



i) Talent Exchange: To support the exchange of speakers/lecturers for events/courses, and host student visits in Singapore and Shanghai;



ii) Academic Exchange: To promote academic exchange and jointly organise training programmes and field studies between MPA Academy, the training arm of MPA, and SMU.



Ms Quah said, “The MOU is a strategic move for our two maritime capitals to strengthen connectivity, share expertise and facilitate knowledge exchange. Shanghai Maritime University is one leading global maritime university with specialisations in the maritime, shipping and transport sectors. This MOU will enhance information and talent exchange between Singapore and China.”



Mr Lu Jing said, “With a history of more than 110 years, Shanghai Maritime University has always been committed to the cultivation of shipping talents, and also attaches great importance to the exchanges and cooperation with the industry both at home and abroad. Singapore is one leading international shipping centre with a thriving maritime ecosystem. It’s believed that the cooperation between SMU and MPA will contribute to promoting the maritime industry development of China and Singapore.”

Annex:

Areas of Cooperation in the MoU

a. Faculty exchange and event participation: The trainers from MPA and lecturers from SMU may be invited to deliver lectures in SMU and MPA respectively. MPA and SMU will also consider active participation in each other’s events, including sponsorship of each other’s speakers.



b. Academic Information Exchange: MPA and SMU may exchange information in fields that are of relevance to both Parties.



c. Field Studies: MPA and SMU may host student study visits/exchanges in Singapore and Shanghai respectively for students from Singapore’s institutes of higher learning and SMU students and Shanghai Maritime University Alumni Club (Singapore).



d. Joint SMU-MPAA training programmes: SMU and MPA may jointly organise training programmes in mutually agreed maritime related topics to support capacity building of both organisations.



About the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA)

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was established on 2 February 1996, with the mission to develop Singapore as a premier global hub port and international maritime centre (IMC), and to advance and safeguard Singapore's strategic maritime interests. MPA is the driving force behind Singapore's port and maritime development, taking on the roles of Port Authority, Port Regulator, Port Planner, IMC Champion, and National Maritime Representative. MPA partners the industry and other agencies to enhance safety, security and environmental protection in our port waters, facilitate port operations and growth, expand the cluster of maritime ancillary services, and promote maritime R&D and manpower



About the Shanghai Maritime University (SMU)

Shanghai Maritime University (SMU), founded in 1909, is a multi-disciplinary university that encompasses such areas as engineering, management, economics, law, liberal arts, and science, with special emphasis on shipping, logistics and ocean, offering bachelor, master and doctorate programs. Over the past decades, SMU has cultivated 160,000 specialists of various types for the shipping industry. Most of the graduated students are employed in shipping companies, port enterprises and government institutions. Deservedly, SMU has been honored as a “cradle of international shipping specialists”.