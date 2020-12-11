2020 December 11 10:13

NSR cargo traffic can reach 130-160 million tonnes in the future - Konstantin Dolgov

Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Economic Policy says everything will depend on implementation of strategic projects

The target of loading of the Northern Sea Route with 80 million tonnes of cargo is quite achievable as well as the target of 130 million tonnes and 160 million tonnes, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Konstantin Dolgov, Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Economic Policy, as saying at the X International Forum Arctic: Today and the Future.

When speaking at the Session “Northern Sea Route – Development of Shipping and Comprehensive Infrastructure”, he said “Such volumes are quite realistic and achievable but everything will depend on implementation of strategic projects. Huge handling facilities are under construction, NOVATEK is building new infrastructure for LNG. All these in combination with the international shipping will contribute to turning the Northern Sea Route into a key transport corridor”, said Konstantin Dolgov.

In his Address to the Federal Assembly on 1 March 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that “The Northern Sea Route will be the key to developing the Russian Arctic and Far East. By 2025, cargo traffic along this route will surge tenfold to 80 million tonnes”.

