2020 December 11 09:42

Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

The difference with bunker prices at the port of Rotterdam is $28

According to IAA PortNews, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg as of 11 December 2020 are as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $260 pmt (flat versus the Tuesday level; $32 less than in Rotterdam).

Average price of MGO - $383 pmt (up $5 versus the previous period; $29 less than in Rotterdam).

Average price of ULSFO - $375 pmt (up $6, versus the early week level; $30 less than in Rotterdam).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $350 pmt (down $2, versus the Tuesday level; $22 less than in Rotterdam).

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

IAA PortNews’ analytical product “Price Bulletin” offers detailed indications of bunker fuels in the ports of Russia.