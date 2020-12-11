-
2020 December 11 09:42
Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
The difference with bunker prices at the port of Rotterdam is $28
According to IAA PortNews, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg as of 11 December 2020 are as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $260 pmt (flat versus the Tuesday level; $32 less than in Rotterdam).
Average price of MGO - $383 pmt (up $5 versus the previous period; $29 less than in Rotterdam).
Average price of ULSFO - $375 pmt (up $6, versus the early week level; $30 less than in Rotterdam).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $350 pmt (down $2, versus the Tuesday level; $22 less than in Rotterdam).
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
IAA PortNews’ analytical product “Price Bulletin” offers detailed indications of bunker fuels in the ports of Russia.
Subscribe for IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review snitko@portnews.ru. Upon request it will be provided in English.