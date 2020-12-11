2020 December 11 09:24

Oil prices show a stable growth

Oil prices climbed by 0.18-0.32%

As of December 11 (07:50, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for February delivery rose by 0.18% to $50.34 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.32% to $49.93 per barrel.



The growth is driven by the optimism amid the demand prospects in the oil market.