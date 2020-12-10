2020 December 10 16:43

A first-of-its-kind naming ceremony for HERO vessel MV Tannhauser

In a year of firsts, it seems only fitting that Wallenius Wilhelmsen welcomes new HERO vessel MV Tannhauser to its fleet in a live stream virtual naming ceremony.



The Covid-19 pandemic has presented many challenges this year, but it has also fostered a great spirit of imagination and innovation – and the virtual naming ceremony of MV Tannhauser was no exception.



As a traditional ceremony was not possible, an online ceremony proved to be the next best thing and was not only special in its uniqueness, but symbolic too of the spirit of collaboration that Wallenius Wilhelmsen prides itself on.



‘We turned a challenge into an opportunity to do something new, which has allowed everyone to participate,” said Craig Jasienski, Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s CEO, in his welcoming address from the Oslo offices. “This year has been challenging, but we have responded well and this is the spirit we want to continue with.”