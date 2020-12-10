2020 December 10 14:37

Inzhenernaya Geologiya LLC wins LENMORNIIPROEKT’s tender for engineering survey under Arctic LNG 1 terminal project

The contract value is RUB 89,901,168

Inzhenernaya Geologiya LLC (Saint-Petersburg) has been announced the winner of LENMORNIIPROEKT’s tender for engineering survey under the project for construction of a cargo terminal in the framework of Arctic LNG 1 terminal.

According to the official website of the Unified State Procurement Information System, initial (maximum) contract price – RUB 102,692,217.62. The source of financing – own resources of LENMORNIIPROEKT.

There were two bidding companies – PurGeoCom LLC and Inzhenernaya Geologiya LLC.

The survey will be conducted in the Tazovsky district of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District for further construction of cargo berths, engineering networks and pipelines.

The successful bidder is to complete the survey by 17 May 2021 and will further support the project until obtaining of a positive conclusion from Glavgosexpertiza up to 19 December 2021.

Arctic LNG 1 LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of NOVATEK.