2020 December 10 18:13

PSA Cargo Solutions (SEA) and Hyundai Motor Group collaborate for advanced manufacturing and supply chain innovation

To further Singapore’s thrust towards digital innovation and smart mobility, PSA Cargo Solutions (SEA) (PSA) and Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to co-innovate supply chain and cargo mobility solutions through the newly-launched Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center in Singapore (HMGICS).

This strategic alliance brings together two like-minded organisations, both established names in their fields, to collectively re-imagine and realise the future of intelligent automotive logistics using HMGICS as an open innovation lab and testbed.



Through this ground-breaking partnership, PSA and the Group will jointly leverage innovation in automation, smart mobility, data analytics, clean energy, and other technologies to deliver intelligent, agile, resilient, and environmentally sustainable supply chain solutions to support next-generation advanced automotive manufacturing facilities and processes.



Mr Ong Kim Pong, Regional CEO Southeast Asia, PSA International, said, “Hyundai Motor Group is not only a premier global automotive brand, but also a thought leader and innovator that is shaping the future of mobility. HMGICS is a testament to their vision, and PSA is excited to partner with the Group in not only re-imagining the future of automotive logistics, but also powering Singapore’s ascent as a leading epicentre for advanced manufacturing as well as sustainable technologies.”



Mr Jung Hong Bum, Senior Vice President, Hyundai Motor Group, said, “From unmanned Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) to the CALISTA™ platform1, PSA boasts an impressive track record in delivering on innovation. We are confident that our collaboration with PSA will be a fruitful one, and help reshape how and where mobility devices will be made in the future.”



About PSA Cargo Solutions (SEA) (PSA)

PSA Cargo Solutions (SEA) is the regional cargo solutioning unit of PSA International (PSAI), a leading global port group and a trusted partner to cargo stakeholders around the world. With flagship operations in Singapore and Antwerp, PSA’s global network encompasses over 50 locations in 26 countries around the world. The Group’s portfolio comprises 60 deepsea, rail and inland terminals, as well as affiliated businesses in distriparks, warehouses and marine services. Drawing on the deep expertise and experience from a diverse global team, PSAI actively collaborates with its customers and partners to deliver world-class port services alongside, develop innovative cargo solutions and co-create an Internet of Logistics. As the partner of choice in the global supply chain, PSA is “The World's Port of Call”.



About Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Group is a global corporation that has created a value chain based on automobiles, steel, and construction and includes logistics, finance, IT and service. With about 250,000 employees worldwide, the Group’s automobile brands include Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp and Genesis. Armed with creative thinking, cooperative communication and the will to take on all challenges, we are working to create a better future for all.