2020 December 10 16:47

“K” LINE awarded CDP’s “A List 2020” on climate change - earning highest rating “A” for five consecutive years

“K” LINE is pleased to announce that the company was recognized as ”A List 2020”, the top rating, on climate change from CDP, which is a non-profit global organization (NGO) engaging in activities for realizing sustainable economy, on December 8. The ”A List” is awarded to companies that are evaluated as global leaders in their response to climate change.



Among the companies that disclosed their climate change information in response to a questionnaire sent from CDP on behalf of 515 institutional investors with total assets of over 106 trillion US dollars, 270 companies whose measures against climate change such as emissions reduction activities in the reported year were regarded as outstanding were recognized in the “A List”. 53 Japanese companies were in the list and only 4 companies were selected for more than

five consecutive years.



In June 2020, we revised the “K” LINE Environmental Vision 2050, which was originally formulated in March 2015, in order to further refine the Group's strengths of “safety”, “environment”, and “quality”.



Regarding “Decarbonization”, as one of 2030 interim milestones, “K” LINE set CO2 emission efficiency improvement by 50% over 2008, which is ahead of International Maritime Organization(IMO) target by 40%. We are proceeding with new technologies and businesses aiming for zero GHG emissions such as the introduction of the automatic kite system, “Seawing”, using natural wind energy, the LNG-fueled car carrier scheduled to be completed within this fiscal year, and the first Ship-to-Ship LNG fuel supply business in Japan that started in October 2020.



As an environmental front runner, we will continue to aim for the realization of business in which more people throughout the world can enjoy the benefits of more environmentally lowimpact and high-efficiency marine transportation.