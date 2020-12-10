  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 10 13:00

    Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company set new monthly record for container handling in November

    Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (VSC), a Global Ports Group company, handled 44.6 thousand TEU in November 2020, marking the terminal’s historical record in container volume for one calendar month. The previous highest result 43.5 thousand TEU was set in April 2014, Global Ports Group says in a press release. 

    The total 11M 2020 container volume handled by VSC reached 413 thousand TEU, a 15.7% increase y-o-y (357 thousand TEU). In October 2020, the terminal handled 40.2 thousand TEU. 

    Alexey Pavlenko, managing Director of VSC, noted: “A record result in November demonstrates that VSC is fully ready for the growth of cargo volume. Due to a set of measures designed to enhance the productivity of the terminal and upgrade the equipment fleet, today we are capable of providing our clients with premium quality services within the best possible time.” 

    As part of the terminal’s operating facility upgrade programme, in 2020 VSC implemented projects including the reconstruction of storage yards, creation of universal infrastructure, and a handling equipment upgrade. As a result, VSC received two new rail amounted gantry cranes (RMGs) in November 2020 with a capacity of 50 tonnes each, that will enable the terminal to speed up container handling further and increase stacking height to 6+1. The commissioning of the gantry cranes is scheduled for the end of December 2020.

