2020 December 10 17:52

CMA CGM announces Customs Scanning Surcharge in Guinea

CMA CGM informs its customers of the following Customs Scanning Surcharge amounts in Conakry, Guinea:



Effective January 1st, 2021 (January 10th, 2021 for US trades):



Port: Conakry, Guinea

Perimeter: Import

Cargo: Dry & Reefer

Amount: USD 30/EUR 25 per 20' | USD 60/EUR50 per 40'

Payment: Prepaid