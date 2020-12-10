2020 December 10 16:31

CMA CGM to launch its new FEMEX standalone service linking North Europe to Marmara & Izmir areas

CMA CGM is pleased to announce its standalone FEMEX new weekly service set up, connecting NORTH EUROPE with WEST TURKEY as from January 17th, 2021 ex Southampton, enabling global Transit time improvement by 3.5 days amongst the different port pairs.



FEMEX features are the following:

Fleet: 4 vessels x 3,500 / 4,200 TEU nominal capacity

Rotation (28 days): Southampton - Rotterdam - Hamburg - Antwerp - Malta - Gebze - Ambarli - Gemlik - Aliaga - Tanger - Southampton

Frequency : Weekly

First calls: Southampton - Sunday, January 17th, 2021 | Rotterdam - January 18th | Hamburg - January 20th | Antwerp - January 22nd | Malta - January 29th | Ambarli - February 2nd | Aliaga - February 4th

Ocean Transit time references: Antwerp to Ambarli in 10 days / to Gemlik in 11 days | Avcilar to Southampton in 11 days / to Hamburg in 14 days

SB Transit time from North Europe to West Turkey base ports improved by +/- 3 days

NB Transit time from West Turkey to North Europe base ports improved by +/- 4 days

Southampton call replacing Felixstowe with flexible, competitive intermodal solutions.

Malta SB and Tanger NB calls will be offering T/S connections across CMA CGM network services

Piraeus coverage served throughout alternative routing on CMA CGM inhouse services