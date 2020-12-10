2020 December 10 11:42

Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port fell by 17.7% in 11M’2020

Handling of fish products fell by 11.5%

In January-November 2020, Murmansk Sea Fishing Port JSC handled 201,700 tonnes of cargo, which is 17.7% less, year-on-year, says the stevedoring company.

In the reporting period, handling of fish product fell by 11.5% to 169,400 tonnes.

In November, the company’s throughput fell by 53.3% to 14,100 tonnes including 13,000 tonnes of fish (-51.7%). In November, the port handled 48 ships.

According to Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency), 32,000 tonnes of fish was caught in the Northern Basin in November.

Murmansk Sea Fishing Port specializes in handling cargo from fishing boats, mother ships and reefer ships. It also transships packaged, palleted and loose cargo, as well as general cargo of commercial and military use. The company’s quay side is 4.5 km long. It owns port fleet, fleet of lifting equipment, auxiliary equipment, refrigerators, rail facilities and yard engines.